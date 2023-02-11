Museum Tour: Michigan Maritime Museum in South Haven
By Corinne Moore,
5 days ago
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Being surrounded by water means Michigan has a rich maritime history. A museum in South Haven is dedicated to keeping the stories alive.
Started in the mid-1970s, the Michigan Maritime Museum is on the shores of the Black River and outlines the history of mariners, boats and navigation in the Great Lakes.
“(We) try to tell a really complete story of the way Michigan’s maritime history is really the shared heritage that has defined our state and our culture and is such a defining characteristic of Michigan itself,” Claire Herhold, community outreach coordinator, said.
When visitors come to the museum, they can explore a number of buildings, boats and exhibits.
In the Maritime Heritage Center, visitors can explore the main exhibit space that features rotating exhibits.
“Currently, our main exhibit is ‘ Full Steam Ahead ,’ which is about the golden age of Great Lakes passenger steamships, and that’s a very immersive, interactive and hands-on exhibit,” Herhold said.
In the Herbert Van Oort Boathouse , visitors can learn about the United State Lifesaving Service and Coast Guard. According to the museum’s website, the collection of four wooden rescue boats includes the Merryman, an 1881 rescue boat, and a 1950s 36-foot motor lifeboat.
The museum also includes the only remaining building from South Haven’s Lifesaving Station, which was moved to the museum’s campus.
“The station was destroyed by a fire in the 1980s and only one building survived and that’s here on our campus, and we’re hoping that will be open again soon,” Herhold said.
When the museum acquired the Jensen Fishery in 2020, it turned one of the buildings into a small craft exhibit space and is hoping to turn the second into another exhibit space to showcase the history of commercial fishing.
“It’s probably my favorite exhibit because I think those small boats, those family vessels are the way so many of us experience Michigan’s waterways, especially at a young age,” Herhold said.
The Padnos Boat Shed is a working exhibit where workers annually maintain the museum’s exhibits and on-water fleet.
“In addition to our exhibit buildings, (we also) have a small on-water fleet of replica and historic vessels so that you can actually experience Michigan’s maritime history in a very hands-on way,” Herhold said.
