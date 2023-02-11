"We couldn't really fight, there was too many people in the middle" - Metta Sandiford-Artest only wanted to fight Ben Wallace during Malice at the Palace

If only they had just let the guys take on each other

Over the years, a lot has been said about the infamous "Malice at the Palace" brawl. But if we are to ask Metta Sandiford-Artest, who was still known as Ron Artest at the time, the only guy he wanted to fight was just Ben Wallace and certainly not anybody from the audience.

"Me and Ben Wallace wanted to fight, but we couldn't really fight—there was too many people in the middle. Then another man just threw something at me. For me, it was that simple," Sandiford-Artest told GQ in 2019 .

They didn't let them fight

As most can remember, the commotion started after Artest hard-fouled Big Ben while the Indiana Pacers were less than a minute away from securing a blowout win over the Detroit Pistons. It was clear that Ron and Ben were ready to go at it if it wasn't for the referee and a handful of their teammates trying to stop them from fighting.

After a round of jawing and yelling, Artest decided to lie down on the commentary table. Moments later, a bottle flew from the crowd and hit Artest. That's when all hell broke loose in Detroit .

Looking back on it, Sandiford-Artest said no matter what people say, that fight was just supposed to be between him and Wallace . But when someone throws something at him, his response would be as explosive as it was.

"If anybody was to throw something at me, I'd smack the hell out of them again," Sandiford-Artest pointed out. "Nobody's allowed to hit me with anything. Never. Even before the brawl. I'm just not raised like that. So, other people, don't throw anything at me. I won't throw anything at anybody. The brawl was a problem between me and one man, that was it."

Chauncey couldn't agree more

Sharing his take on the Malice at the Palace, former Pistons point guard Chauncey Billups had the same sentiment as Sandiford-Artest. For "Mr. Big Shot," if Artest and Wallace just traded blows right away, there wouldn't be a brawl to talk about.

"If Ron [Artest] would have just fought the dude that wanted to fight him, it wouldn't have been no Malice at the Palace. We'd gave the people what they wanted. Just fight the dude [Wallace] that grabs you on your neck. If he'd just done that, we wouldn't be talking about it, we'd just be like, 'Damn, they boys got at it,'" Billups said .