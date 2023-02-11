"Only thing they don't have, is this" - Dikembe Mutombo on today's NBA centers not doing his signature finger wag

Mutombo noticed something is missing in today's NBA

Dikembe Mutombo © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike most of his contemporaries, NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo loves how the game has evolved through the years. Big guys shooting three-pointers are a thing of beauty for Mt. Mutombo and he’s also thrilled to see centers focus on defense the same way he did back then. However, one thing Mutombo noticed in today’s big men is the lack of guts to pull off the finger wag after blocking a shot.

"I really enjoy all of them. Especially those young guys who are playing today. Today, those guys who are playing the center position are shooting the ball much more and making many more 3s. Only thing they don't have, is this,” a smiling Mutombo told Sporting News as he performed his signature finger wag.

Just like in the 90s

Over time, NBA centers have learned to add a wide array of skills to their repertoire. Their game is no longer limited inside the paint and Mutombo has no issues with it. Even more importantly, the four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year pointed out that the playing style of guys like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid reminds him of how they used to battle it out all night in the 90s.

"I'm so happy that we still have guys who are performing at the center position like they were back in the 90s," Mutombo commented. “We can point the finger at them and say 'yes, he really reminds me of myself. He really reminds me of the ways we were playing in the 90s.' and those are the things that you see in Jokic and Joel Embiid."

For displaying Mutombo-like defense, three-time DPOY Rudy Gobert received a special recognition from Deke.

"I love the way he [defends] – he's not afraid to challenge any shot," Mutombo said of Gobert.

Back to the finger wag

In the 1998-99 season, the NBA banned the so-called “Mutombo finger wag” after deeming it as unsportsmanlike conduct. While that may be the case now, Mutombo never intended to offend nobody when he decided to come up with it. He just wanted to teach them a lesson .

“Any time I would block shots, people would still be coming and trying to put a little bit on me. Then I used to shake my head every time I would block the shot. Then I said, man f**k this! Those guys are not listening to me. Maybe if I start giving them the finger wag. And I tell you what, I lost a lot of money because of that finger wag, man. I got so many technical,” Mutombo said of his finger wag.