This CEO says an inexpensive meditation app is the key to her staying calm and feeling rested in stressful times

In our CEO wellness series, we ask executives about their day-to-day habits to gain insight into the tactics they use to minimize stress and maintain their well-being.

Sarah Kellogg Neff is CEO of The Lactation Network, where she leads the purpose-driven team in their mission to make lactation care accessible and inclusive. Prior to originating her position at TLN, Sarah held various roles in marketing and strategy, and boasts multiple degrees including an MSc in philosophy and public policy from The London School of Economics and a JD from Indiana University.

Coffee or tea? And what do you put in it?

Coffee. Usually black, sometimes with cream.

What is your go-to breakfast?

I’m not a huge breakfast person. (Lunch is my jam.) I tend to go for a banana, an acai bowl, a few bites of random leftovers, sometimes a slice of coffee cake. And coffee, always.

Tell us about your workout routine.

I have an active Weimaraner, so I walk her 3 miles a day. I also run twice a week, and am a huge fan of the Nike Run Club guided runs.

How many hours do you sleep on a typical night?

Eight hours. Religiously.

How do you de-stress?

Spending quality time with the people I love: my husband, my friends, my family. My job is a highly verbal one—leading meetings, rooting on my team. I also love what I do so much that it’s easy to think and talk about it all the time. It soothes me to get together with loved ones and hear what’s going on in their worlds!

According to your phone, what’s your daily average screen time from last week?

2 hours, 7 minutes.

What app do you use the most?

Apple News.

When’s the last time you took a day off? What did you do?

I’m working remotely for two months from Lisbon, Portugal. After we landed, I took a day off for jetlag recovery. I spent the day unpacking, checking out our new neighborhood, getting dinner at one of our favorite spots in the city, then going to bed very early.

What’s one thing your company is doing to prioritize employee wellness?

If I had to point to one thing, it would be our remote-first approach. We all know remote work cuts commute time and expense, but the benefits of remote-first are bigger than that. We enable people to choose to work from where they are most effective: to move back to their hometowns to care for a loved one; to follow their partners on a 3-month theater stint in another state; to keep their kids in the school they love rather than having to relocate for a job.

What’s your favorite treat?

Pancakes.

What’s your favorite wellness product?

The Calm app. I use it every day for meditation, sleep stories, and white noise. Train travel stories are my favorites.

Show us a photo of your happy place.