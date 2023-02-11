Open in App
Kansas City, MO
A burly Kansas City Chiefs player has the sweetest nighttime routine — and he says it's his secret to staying fresh

By Sarah Kwak,Allana Akhtar,

5 days ago

Bryan Cook.

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

  • Kansas City Chiefs star Bryan Cook said he ends every evening with a book and meditating on the Calm app.
  • Cook will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday during Super Bowl 2023.
  • Cook's wellness routine also includes regular sauna sessions and stretching.

The night before Super Bowl 2023, Bryan Cook, a Kansas City Chiefs safety, will end his evening like he always does — meditating.

Cook made a reputation for himself this year as a surprisingly nimble and athletic defender despite his six-feet-tall, 200 pound frame.

But the tough player's bedtime routine is surprisingly tame. Before tucking in, Cook told Insider he reads, takes a shower, stretches, and meditates using the Calm app.

Calm offers soothing sounds and guided breathing practices to help users clear their minds and fall asleep. The mindfulness app has become a favorite of athletes , and even brought on Lebron James as a partner in 2019.

"I'm a person of routine," Cook said," so I like to read before going to bed and take a shower, do some things that lead into sleep and not just hop into bed."

Cook's wellness routine doesn't end at meditation. The athlete said he regularly stretches and goes into the sauna to help his blood flow and get "some soreness out." Cook also takes elderberry and fish oil supplements to help his immune system.

Over the last decade, more athletes have invested in using wellness technology and practices to keep their mental health sharp and bodies in optimal shape. Around the NFL, Tom Brady said he uses infrared pajamas that fight inflammation as he snoozes, and Aaron Rodgers said psychedelics helped him achieve mental clarity that enabled him to play better.

But Cook's use for his bedtime routine is simple: "All that stuff help a brother out to go to bed," he said.

Read the original article on Insider
