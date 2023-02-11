Open in App
Lakeland, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Ledger

Girls soccer: LCS, McKeel reach region finals; Auburndale ousted

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SAAMN_0kk1JChq00

LAKELAND — Lakeland Christian's senior Carly Sabat continued her hot finish to the season by netting two goals and adding an assist in the Vikings' 6-0 victory over Foundation on Friday night in the Class 2A, Region 2 semifinals at Viking Stadium.

Top-seeded LCS (18-2-2) will play Jupiter Christian (14-3-1) in the region finals at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at home. Jupiter Christian, the No. 3 seed, upset No. 2 Pine, 2-1, to avenge a loss in the district championship match the previous week.

Sabat's two goals give her a team-leading 15, and she also had 12 assists.

Senior Maddie Lopez got things started for LCS with her seventh goal of the season. She added an assist.

LCS led 3-0 by the first water break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HDT98_0kk1JChq00

Kaelyn Diaz dribbled in on a breakaway for the Vikings' fourth goal, her seventh of the season, then Lily Harrington closed out the first-half scoring when she curved a cornerback into the goal just under the crossbar for her seventh goal of the season.

Kyleigh Coleman also scored for LCS, and Ella Wiliams, Mari Carr, Gretchen Caswell, KJ Straub and Ori Gotauco all had an assist.

4A-3: McKeel 6, Robinson 0

Robinson hung tough and kept it to just a two-goal game at halftime, but McKeel poured in four goals in the second half to pull away.

With the victory, McKeel (15-4-1) advanced to the region finals and will play host to Holy Names (10-6-2) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. It will be the third meeting between the two schools. Holy Names won the regular-season meeting, 1-0, and McKeel won the district championship match, 2-1. The Wildcats will be looking to advance to the final four in girls soccer for the first time in school history.

McKeel took a 1-0 lead on Makenzie Thornton's first goal then were held scoreless until the final minute of the half when Thornton scored again on a penalty kick for her ninth goal of the season.

The Wildcats scored all four of their second-half goals in a 12-to-13-minute flurry. Amiya Lemmard scored off a free kick, Abby Shannon scored twice, and Ava King also scored to give her a team-leading 11 goals.

King, Maddie Caustic, Lindsay Loranger and Maria Nielson all had assists, and Chrissa Avery recorded the shutout in goal.

Robinson played the final eight minutes down a player after being handed a red card.

5A-2: Cypress Creek 3, Auburndale 2

Trailing 3-1 at the second half, Auburndale gave itself a chance to stay alive when Peyton Battilla scored on a header off an assist from her sister McKenna.

However, despite heavy pressure, Auburndale could not score the tying goal to force overtime.

Cypress Creek took a 1-0 lead in the first half, but McKenna Battilla tied the score on a penalty kick. Cypress Creek led 2-1 at halftime then added a third goal early in the second half.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Girls soccer: LCS, McKeel reach region finals; Auburndale ousted

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lakeland, FL
Construction to officially start for Lakeland's new mixed-use development 'Lake Wire'
Lakeland, FL6 days ago
Lakeland man arrested in armed I-4 road rage incident
Lakeland, FL7 hours ago
Lakeland gang member gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy
Tampa, FL5 days ago
Most Popular
Port Hatchineha residents against development of homes, school
Haines City, FL3 days ago
3 killed in Highlands County motorcycle crash, troopers say
Avon Park, FL4 days ago
‘Really terrifying’: Woman injured on Florida State Fair ride
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Alligator’s mouth taped in Florida for months, resident says
Brandon, FL2 days ago
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
Orlando, FL8 days ago
Hillsborough deputies investigating Tampa shooting that left 1 dead
Tampa, FL2 days ago
The Jacksons cancel Florida Strawberry Festival performance due to 'medical emergency'
Plant City, FL12 hours ago
Alligator with taped snout trapped in Brandon retention pond: ‘It’s inhumane’
Brandon, FL4 days ago
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Polk County, deputies say
Polk City, FL3 days ago
Road partially closed after car crashes into multiple TECO poles
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing Runaway 16-Year-Old Chloe MacMillan
Wesley Chapel, FL4 days ago
2 smugglers, 2 migrants recovered during traffic stop in Tampa
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Police now investigating Clearwater residents facing abrupt 'Notice to vacate'
Clearwater, FL3 days ago
Former Ed White Hospital on 9th Avenue North to be renovated into affordable senior housing
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Well-known discount grocery store opening new location in Florida
Lakeland, FL8 days ago
Suspect caught in Spring Hill stabbing
Spring Hill, FL3 days ago
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
Bartow, FL8 days ago
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day
Plant City, FL6 days ago
One person killed in fiery crash near Hard Rock Casino in Tampa, troopers say
Tampa, FL9 days ago
20 Clearwater families fighting eviction after 2-week notice
Clearwater, FL7 days ago
“He Chose For Us To Shoot Him” Lakeland Mass Shooting Suspect Killed By Police
Lakeland, FL10 days ago
Hernando High student, 17, killed in Brooksville double shooting
Brooksville, FL8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy