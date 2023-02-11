News briefs: Buckley appointed to A-C board of education

The Amanda-Clearcreek Board of Education has appointed Jeremy Buckley, M.D., to fill its vacancy following the resignation of former board president Justin Rainier, who resigned on Jan. 13. Kyle Sharp will serve as board president, and the board will vote for a member to serve as vice president.

Dr. Buckley is a resident of Fairfield County. He is an interventional cardiologist and medical director for the cardiovascular service line at Fairfield Medical Center, where he has worked since 2013. Dr. Buckley graduated from the Ohio State University’s College of Medicine in 2001. He will serve until December 31, 2023 and the seat will be on the ballot in the next general election.

“On behalf of the Amanda-Clearcreek community, we would like to express our sincerest gratitude to Justin Rainier for his three years of service on the Amanda-Clearcreek Board of Education. We wish him all of the best in his future endeavors,” said Dr. Timothy Edwards, Amanda-Clearcreek Local Schools superintendent. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Buckley to the board. His involvement in and service to our local community as a resident and professional will be a tremendous asset to our team. Thank you, Dr. Buckley for your willingness to serve our community on the Amanda-Clearcreek Board of Education.”

“I am happy to have the opportunity to serve Amanda-Clearcreek Local Schools as a member of the Board of Education,” said Dr. Jeremy Buckley. “My own children have been Aces, so it is incredibly rewarding to serve the district that has impacted my family, friends and community.”

According to Ohio law, people serving on Ohio school boards must be at least 18 years old, district residents and registered voters. To learn more about Amanda-Clearcreek Local Schools, visit www.amanda.k12.oh.us.

Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program

The Ohio Department of Development and Lancaster-Fairfield Community Action Agency is assisting income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs until September 30th, 2023.

To apply for the program, clients are required to contact Lancaster-Fairfield Community Action Agency.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

Copies of their most recent water/wastewater bills;

Copay for sanitation charges and penalties for sanitation charges

Copay for gas charges and penalties for gas charges

A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member;

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;

Proof of disability (if applicable)

For more information about the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, contact the Agency at 740-653-4146. For contact information of your local Energy Assistance provider, call (800)282-0880 (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance), or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Meetings

The Village of Carroll Safety and Rules Committee members will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Safety Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. to elect a chairperson and any other business brought before the committee. The Rules Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. to elect a chairperson and any other business brought before the committee. Village council meeting will follow at 7 p.m. The meetings will be held at the Municipal Building 68 Center St., Carroll.