The Times-Reporter

'Lighter and brighter' Manor Restaurant in Strasburg back open after December fire

5 days ago

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LrLvR_0kk1HmMI00
  • Owner Mary Case Hunter said gutting the inside of the building took about two weeks.
  • The ceiling tile, silverware, carpet and kitchen equipment were replaced, the chairs and tables were cleaned and the walls were painted blue.

STRASBURG – The Manor Restaurant is open again after a fire and extensive smoke caused damage on Dec. 14.

The burglar alarm sounded around 10 p.m. at the restaurant at 753 S. Wooster Avenue. Strasburg police responded and found a small fire near a basement freezer.

The Strasburg fire department arrived to put it out. The restaurant's interior was left with extensive smoke damage.

Owner Mary Case Hunter purchased the business from Mike and Ann Marie Davis, and opened April 1.

Smoke damage prompts renovation

“HRN Construction and Restoration of Dover came in and gutted the inside of the building. They completed the job in about two weeks,” Hunter said.

“The owner of the building, Chase Willis, was wonderful and helped me through the renovation."

The main dining room seats about 140 and the banquet room has seating for about 80.

Hunter said everything suffered smoke damage as the fire was not that severe.

“We replaced all the ceiling tile and added recess lighting in the banquet room, which made it lighter and brighter. The chairs and tables had to be cleaned, all silverware replaced, the walls were painted in tones of blue, carpet was replaced along with new kitchen equipment," she said.

“We are moving forward making it the Hunter family restaurant,” she said.

She declined to provide a cost for the renovations as the insurance company is still reviewing the damage.

A family-run business

Also involved in the business are her three daughters, Sara Baker of Strasburg, Tiffany Gerber of Millersburg and Abby Martinez of Finley. Grandchild Regan Baker is in training to be an assistant manager and another, JJ Baker, is lead cook. There are 13 employees.

A new computer system was been installed and soon patrons will be able to reserve a date for a banquet or meeting. Banquets can also be reserved outside of normal business hours. Other perks will be ordering online and accept online reservations.

Hunter said chicken is always the favorite, however she now hand-breads the fish, provides hand-cut french fries and she plans to make some changes to the menu. She offers different specials and often makes her cinnamon hot apples as a side dish.

Terry Straub of Strasburg has made the ham loaf and glaze for 32-years at the restaurant. He also cuts the pork chops. Rachel Gill of Bolivar provides the homemade pies and cookies.

“My wish is for other restaurants and businesses in the village to be successful. If they are busy the more successful Strasburg will be,” she said.

One pleased customer noted the hot rice sauce was delicious as was the chicken.

The hours for the restaurant are noon-7p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant is closed on Monday

