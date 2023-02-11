Open in App
The Daily Advance

Museum of the Albemarle: How Potato Festival became region's biggest event — twice

By By Barbara Putnam Columnist,

5 days ago

Have you ever wondered about the history of Elizabeth City’s Potato Festival? With this year’s festival just a few months away, I thought I’d pass on a thing or two about how it came to be celebrated in Elizabeth City.

The North Carolina Potato Festival is an annual tradition in northeastern North Carolina that celebrates one of the region’s most important crops — spuds! Beginning around 1940, Elizabeth City celebrated the harvest of the starchy, delectable potato crop by holding a festival at harvest time, when farmers took their yield to buyers.

From 1940 to 1970, the festival was known as the Albemarle Potato Festival. According to Marjorie Ann Berry, author of “Legendary Locals of Elizabeth City,” the Albemarle Potato Festival was first held in 1940 with a celebratory parade down Main Street, and a beauty pageant that featured women from the surrounding 11-county area. The women wore their best potato-sack attire with hopes of donning the Potato Queen’s crown.

In the 1970s, after a long run and a dwindling of popularity, the festival ended. In 2008, however, the festival was brought back by downtown leaders, coinciding with the N.C. General Assembly’s passage of legislation officially designating the event as the North Carolina Potato Festival.

Thanks to the dedicated planning of festival leaders Cindy and Tim Williams and their planning committee, as well as a host of very much appreciated volunteers, the festival has made a more than impressive comeback.

Each year ever since, traditionally during the third weekend in May, Elizabeth City celebrates the North Carolina Potato Festival. Since its revitalization, the festival has regained its historical distinction as one of the largest regional attractions in our area.

The NC Potato Festival is a fun-filled, family-oriented, three-day festival that celebrates the potato, one of northeastern North Carolina’s largest crops. This year’s festival promises to be chock full of food, vendors, contests — including the Potato Peeling Contest and the Little Miss Tater Tot Contest — and a cornhole tournament.

The event has been accentuated in past years by a live rescue and recovery demonstration by the U.S. Coast Guard on the Pasquotank River, and auto and motorcycle shows

Also during the festival, up-and-coming live musical acts entertain on the event’s main stage, families enjoy a fun-filled midway full of games and festival rides, and vendors offering every imaginable ware and lip-smacking food line downtown streets.

So save the dates of May 19-21 and come on down to beautiful Downtown Historic Elizabeth City and enjoy entertainment, rides, vendors, food, games and prizes at this year’s NC Potato Festival!

Barbara Putnam is operations manager at Museum of the Albemarle.

