Column: Real love bears all, believes all, hopes all, endures all

“If I speak with the tongues of men and of angels, but do not have love, I have become a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal.” — I Corinthians 13:1

According to Britannica.com, the origin of Valentine’s Day is somewhat murky. Was it due to a Roman festival, to celebrate two men martyred on Feb. 14 in the 3rd century, or named after a Roman priest named Valentine? Scholars are uncertain.

Most agree that it was the 14th century before the day became associated with love and romance. By the 1700s valentine cards had become so popular they were mass-produced. This led to the commercialization of the day and helped to establish candy, jewelry and flowers as gifts.

What is love? We talk about it, we sing about it and search for it. But to define it? We cannot improve on the apostle Paul’s definition found in I Corinthians 13:4-8: “Love is patient, love is kind and is not jealous; love does not brag and is not arrogant, does not act unbecomingly, it does not seek its own, is not provoked, does not take into account a wrong suffered, does not rejoice in unrighteousness, but rejoices with the truth; bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails.”

According to this definition of love many people have a wrong understanding about what love is. Love is not sex. What many call love is simply lust. If you have fallen into the trap of thinking of love in terms of sex then you need to change your thinking.

Love is not an emotion. Yes, love affects your emotions, and it creates emotions, but love is not an emotion. Emotions come and go often due to circumstances.

What is love? Love is an action. It isn’t something that you feel or something that you say. Read again I Corinthians 13:4-7 and notice all of the different actions Paul uses to describe love. He uses words such as “patience,” “kindness,” “hopes,” and “endures.” In other words, love is treating someone with the qualities that Paul described in these verses.

Love is a choice. Verses 4-7 describe more than a dozen actions that you choose to do or not do. You don’t fall in love anymore than you fall out of love. Love is a choice. You choose to love someone, even if the feelings are not there. Ricky Burke said, “Loving someone when you don’t feel like it is a greater expression of love than loving someone when you do feel like it.”

Jesus set us an example. He said in John 15:12-13, “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no man than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.”

True love is powerful. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”

In John 13:34, Jesus said, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, even as I have loved you, that you also love one another.”

Let me ask you a simple question. Do you love the people you work with? Do you love your neighbors? (Yes, that one is hard sometimes!) Do you love the people who sit around you in church on Sunday?

Look at the question again. It does not ask if you like them. It asks if you love them. And when Jesus used the word love in his statement He used the Greek word “agape” which is the deepest level of love. It means sacrificial love.

To husbands and wives, I say that agape love draws people together and causes them to work through their problems or conflicts until the relationship is restored.

I’ll close with Jesus’ reply to a Pharisee in Matthew 22:37-39: “‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the great and foremost commandment. The second is like it, ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’”

Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.