Column: Rehearing on NC redistricting could impact 2024

The most important outcome of last November’s elections in North Carolina was that Republicans swept all of the races for the state Supreme Court. As a result, Republicans now hold a 5-to-2 majority on the court, while before the election, Democrats had a 4-3 advantage.

Recently, the new state Supreme Court agreed to rehear cases regarding voter IDs and redistricting which had already been decided by the previous state Supreme Court justices.

The state General Assembly redrew districts after the 2020 Census to reflect changes in population, and the state gained one U.S. House seat due to population growth. But state courts heard lawsuits challenging the new districts as being unconstitutionally drawn to reduce the influence of minority voters. Then courts imposed redistricting plans for the 2022 election.

And the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case disputing the authority of state courts to intercede in congressional redistricting decisions based on what’s known as the Independent State Legislature Theory. The U.S. Constitution states in Article 4: “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof.” However, a hearing on the case has not yet been scheduled. And if the N.C. Supreme Court overrules the previous decision and paves the way for adoption of a plan drawn by the N.C. legislature, the U.S. Supreme Court case could become moot.

The mostly rural counties of Chowan, Pasquotank and Perquimans were moved from the 3rd District to the 1st Congressional District in the state’s most recent redistricting map, and some urban areas were removed from the 1st District. People who live in cities tend to vote for Democrats, so this made the 1st District more politically competitive. G.K. Butterfield, the Democratic incumbent in District 1, decided not to run for reelection in 2022, perhaps because the proposed redistricting would have made his campaign much more challenging.

Even the plan imposed by the courts changed the 1st U.S. House District from D+17 to D+3 on the Cook Partisan Voting Index, which means that the current district only slightly favors the Democratic Party. This is why state Sen. Don Davis, D-Greene, won the 2022 election with only 52.3% of the votes cast in District 1, while Butterfield had won the 2020 election with 54.2% of the votes.

But in Perquimans County, Sandy Smith (R) received 69.42% of the votes to Davis’ 30.58%, and in Pasquotank County, Sandy Smith received 51.76% to Davis’ 48.24%.

The congressional redistricting plan originally drawn by the Legislature would have made the district even more competitive, and it would have made other North Carolina districts more competitive or even Republican leaning. If the current NC Supreme Court rules in favor of the plan drawn by the legislature, three or four congressional districts in North Carolina could conceivably flip from Democrat to Republican in 2024.

Currently the Republicans hold a narrow majority in the US House of Representatives with 222 Republicans to 212 Democrats, so going back to the original redistricting plan could possibly affect the balance of power in Congress in 2024.

Democrats have vehemently criticized the decisions to rehear the cases as unprecedented partisan judicial activism. Both the N.C. Supreme Court decisions on the cases and the agreement to rehear them were decided on strictly party-line votes. So objective observers might wonder which decisions were more partisan: the agreements to rehear the cases, or the original decisions issued before the new justices could take their seats?

Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter in Pasquotank County.