Letter: Disappointing dinner boat won't initially dock at smaller towns

I was disappointed to hear that the dinner boat will not be coming to Hertford this year because our dock is not adequate.

After the Harbor Towns Project group received $5 million from the state Legislature for this project, its members told area towns that they would apply for grants to bring our docks into compliance to receive these boats and that they were likely to be successful since they would be applying for funding as a region.

The dinner-excursion boat will be here in April and of the five towns, only Elizabeth City and Edenton are ready to receive it. Hertford, Plymouth and Columbia are not. We were told at Friday’s Harbor Towns meeting in Elizabeth City that the group is still working on getting funding.

Harbor Towns officials also spoke about the length of time that it would take to get Coastal Area Management Act permits. In Hertford, Harbor Towns would not be starting from scratch, but they have not consulted with us. The N.C. Department of Transportation got a CAMA permit for the installation of the S-Bridge truss at Missing Mill Park which they tell me only has to be amended for further work on our riverfront to proceed.

We are pleased to know that the fast-ferry boats are being customized so that they can dock in Hertford and they should be arriving by late summer. It is too late for Hertford to see the dinner-excursion boat this year, but we will be pushing the Harbor Towns Project group to continue to seek funding for the smaller towns so that in the future we are given an equal opportunity to attract tourism.

In the meantime, Hertford won’t be sitting still. We will also pursue public funds as well as private investors to make sure we are not left behind.

JANICE COLE

Hertford

Editor’s note: The author is town manager for the town of Hertford.