Relive Michael Jordan's final shot in the NBA All-Star Game 20 years ago

On February 9, 2003, Michael Jordan made an incredible clutch shot in the NBA All-Star Game. Relive the moment that sent fans into frenzy.

The 2003 NBA All-Star Game is remembered for numerous things. There was Kevin Garnett's MVP performance that propelled the West to a 155-145 double-overtime victory and the usual display of highlights and dunks, but it's best remembered for one moment: Michael Jordan's final shot.

Final All-Star Game for His Airness

Playing in his final season, the festivities at the Phillips Arena in Atlanta were all about the Chicago Bulls legend. In fact, controversy initially hovered over the event as Vince Carter —who was voted in to be a starter—gave up his spot to his fellow UNC alum. But even before tipoff, the atmosphere was electric. The crowd erupted when Jordan took the floor, and while he struggled early, he eventually found his rhythm and did not disappoint the massive crowd that gathered to watch him play his very last All-Star Game.

The Last Shot

With 10 seconds left in the first overtime and the game tied at 136-all, Jordan found himself in a position he, his opponents, and the crowd were all too familiar with. With then-Phoenix Suns star Shawn Marion defending him, Jordan dribbled to the right corner of the court, elevated, and drained a silky-smooth jump shot. Pandemonium ensued in the arena as Jordan put the East in front, 138-136, with 4.8 seconds to go.

However, the West would tie the game up as the late great Kobe Bryant sank two free throws after he was fouled shooting a jumper by Jermaine O'Neal with a second to go. Garnett would then dominate the second overtime period to push the West to victory.

Jordan finished with 20 points, albeit on 9-of-27 shooting. However, the memory of that clutch shot will live forever. Two decades later, it stands as one of the signature moments in All-Star Game history.