BasketballNetwork.net

"It definitely would have been a tougher series for them" - Patrick Ewing regrets not playing in the 1999 NBA Finals

By John Jefferson Tan,

5 days ago

Patrick Ewing was confident about how he could’ve helped the Knicks in dealing with the Twin Towers from San Antonio

Patrick Ewing

After four consecutive failed attempts to avenge their NBA Finals defeat to the Houston Rockets in 1994, the New York Knicks finally got another shot at gold in 1999. However, then-Knicks cornerstone Patrick Ewing injured his Achilles just when the team needed him the most and was forced to sit out the entire NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs .

Ewing knew he could've changed the outcome of the series at the time, and not one bit has changed in his opinion to this day.

"It definitely would have been a tougher series for them [if I was healthy]," Ewing said on the Big Apple Buckets podcast in 2021 .

Big Pat could've been the difference

As most of us can remember, the 1998-99 season was the first campaign in which the Spurs' "Twin Towers" Tim Duncan and David Robinson took off as the most dominant frontcourt duo in the NBA. On the other hand, the Knicks had Ewing and an up-and-coming youngster in Marcus Camby.

While Timmy would've been a handful for Camby, "Big Pat" was confident he could've matched "The Admiral" well, having dealt with a similar type of an opponent in Hakeem Olajuwon in '94. Hence, Ewing believed the Twin Towers would have no chance of mauling the New York inside the paint.

"Marcus [Camby] and myself would have been a formidable duo to go against both Tim [Duncan] and David [Robinson], but that was tough because to have to sit there and listen to all the noise that those fans were talking about, it was hard to take," Ewing added.

Seeing his beloved team get thumped from the sidelines, Ewing, despite being one of the most feared big men in history, was ultimately reduced to tears, knowing his second chance at winning the chip was slowly fading away.

"I actually broke down," he confessed. "I didn't want anybody to see me, so I went on the team bus and I broke down because I wasn't able to play in it and we were losing."

New York suddenly threw in the white towel

The following season, Ewing bounced back. He played 62 games and helped lead the Knicks back to the top. Everything went well until their ultimate rivals Indiana Pacers eliminated them in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Ewing's body was declining, but the Knick in him refused to admit defeat to father time. However, New York decided it was over. In the summer of 2000, the Knicks traded their longtime superstar to the Seattle Supersonics.

"I'm not even worried about the contract," Ewing said. "Back in New York, they said I wanted to be traded because they didn't give me a contract extension. I didn't ask for a contract extension and I'm not thinking about a contract extension now."

