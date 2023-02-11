Open in App
San Antonio, TX
BasketballNetwork.net

That time when Bruce Bowen delivered a flying-kick to Wally Szczerbiak's face

By Virgil Villanueva,

5 days ago

After a post-game review, the NBA reclassified Bruce Bowen's kick as a flagrant foul and slapped him with a $7,500 fine.

Bruce Bowen

©Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Depending on whether you're a San Antonio Spurs fan or not, Bruce Bowen is either a great defender or a dirty player. Against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bowen made it difficult for Spurs fans to defend him after he delivered a flying kick to Wally Szczerbiak's face.

Reclassified foul

The incident was initially called a normal foul. However, upon review by NBA officials, they changed it to a flagrant foul. They also fined Bowen $7,500 for his antics.

As with most of Bowen's defensive tactics, it's difficult to tell if he was playing hard-nosed defense or was trying to hurt the other guy. There had been many occasions throughout Bowen's career when he was labeled a dirty player. Just ask Vince Carter .

Bowen's reputation was so notorious that the NBA created a rule triggered by his antics. Defenders now need to give the shooter a safe place to land. If the defender places their feet underneath the shooter's landing spot, officials will call a foul. In some cases, and especially in today's era that sometimes clearly favors offensive players, the defender may even be slapped with a flagrant.

NBA Kung Fu

To be fair, Bowen isn't the only NBA player to kick his foes. There have been many kicking incidents in the NBA — some were even worse than what Bowen did to Szczerbiak.

Perhaps the most infamous one was Draymond Green's "inadvertent kick" to Steven Adams' manhood. This happened twice in their 2016 Western Conference Finals match-up.

Green accumulated a bunch of flagrant fouls during their 2016 playoff campaign. Once they reached the NBA Finals, Green got into a tussle with LeBron James , which ended up with the Warriors forward swinging his arm and hitting The King in the groin. The league suspended him for the pivotal Game 5.

As many remember, the Cavaliers took Green's absence as an opportunity to snatch the win and change the momentum of the series. They came back from a 3-1 deficit — a feat that would not have been likely if Green had played.

