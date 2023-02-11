Open in App
Actor Jim Carrey has owned this enormous Los Angeles residence for nearly 30 years — and now it can be yours for almost $29 million. Take a look around.

By Jyoti Mann,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNwZ8_0kk106Yt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJvj3_0kk106Yt00
Jim Carrey's $29 million Brentwood house is up for sale.

Getty Images/ Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

  • Jim Carrey is selling his five-bedroom Brentwood home for close to $29 million.
  • The Golden-Globe winning actor has owned the property, built in 1951, for almost 30 years.
  • The property includes a movie theatre, swimming pool, vegetable garden, and "meditation platform."
Jim Carrey is parting ways with his 12,000-square-foot home which he owned for nearly 30 years.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIVH0_0kk106Yt00

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

The home was built in 1951 and is located on more than two acres of land. It's now listed for almost $29 million with Sotheby's International Realty.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtNdn_0kk106Yt00

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

It's located in Brentwood, Los Angeles, where a six-bedroom property sold for more than $14 million this month, according to Zillow.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aknN_0kk106Yt00

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

A six-bedroom, 13-bathroom property in Brentwood sold for $14.5 million in February, Zillow data shows.

The property has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and a movie theater adorned with costumes Jim Carrey wore in the movie "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDaUL_0kk106Yt00

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

There's also a pool that features a waterfall and spa. The single-storey home has high-beamed ceilings with skylights.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRdd5_0kk106Yt00

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

Carrey's estate includes a tennis court, bar, and a kitchen with a large island, according to the listing agent, Janelle Friedman from Sotheby's International Realty in Santa Monica.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44O9xY_0kk106Yt00

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

The listing says it was built in 1951 and there are glass doors which open to a courtyard patio.

The home has a marble bathroom, pool house, vegetable garden and "meditation platform," the listing says.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJBBi_0kk106Yt00

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

The costume worn by the Golden Globe-winning actor when he played The Riddler in "Batman Forever" is on display in the bar area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0iZo_0kk106Yt00

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

There are fireplaces in one bathroom, living and family rooms. The property also has a gym and office.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XwpMC_0kk106Yt00

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

Carrey bought the home in 1994, close to the release of "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," according to The Wall Street Journal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42TdDr_0kk106Yt00

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

The actor bought the home nearly 30 years ago, in 1994, according to the Wall Street Journal .

"Ace Ventura" was Carrey's breakthrough role. He told the Journal in a statement that the property has served as "a place of enchantment and inspiration" to him.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqwzn_0kk106Yt00

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

Carrey also said: "Every night the owls sang me lullabies and every morning I sipped my cup of joe with the hawks and hummingbirds, under a giant grandfather pine."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dY8BP_0kk106Yt00

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

Read the original article on Business Insider
