Actor Jim Carrey has owned this enormous Los Angeles residence for nearly 30 years — and now it can be yours for almost $29 million. Take a look around.

Jim Carrey's $29 million Brentwood house is up for sale. Getty Images/ Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

Jim Carrey is selling his five-bedroom Brentwood home for close to $29 million.

The Golden-Globe winning actor has owned the property, built in 1951, for almost 30 years.

The property includes a movie theatre, swimming pool, vegetable garden, and "meditation platform."

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

Jim Carrey is parting ways with his 12,000-square-foot home which he owned for nearly 30 years.The home was built in 1951 and is located on more than two acres of land. It's now listed for almost $29 million with Sotheby's International Realty.It's located in Brentwood, Los Angeles, where a six-bedroom property sold for more than $14 million this month, according to Zillow.

A six-bedroom, 13-bathroom property in Brentwood sold for $14.5 million in February, Zillow data shows.

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

The property has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and a movie theater adorned with costumes Jim Carrey wore in the movie "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."There's also a pool that features a waterfall and spa. The single-storey home has high-beamed ceilings with skylights.Carrey's estate includes a tennis court, bar, and a kitchen with a large island, according to the listing agent, Janelle Friedman from Sotheby's International Realty in Santa Monica.

The listing says it was built in 1951 and there are glass doors which open to a courtyard patio.

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

The home has a marble bathroom, pool house, vegetable garden and "meditation platform," the listing says.The costume worn by the Golden Globe-winning actor when he played The Riddler in "Batman Forever" is on display in the bar area.There are fireplaces in one bathroom, living and family rooms. The property also has a gym and office.Carrey bought the home in 1994, close to the release of "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," according to The Wall Street Journal.

The actor bought the home nearly 30 years ago, in 1994, according to the Wall Street Journal .

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty

Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty