Ron DeSantis acts a lot like a Roman Caesar | Column

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference proposing anti-crime legislation at the Miami Police Benevolent in Miami in January. [ AL DIAZ/ADIAZ@MIAMIHERALD.COM/MIAMI HERALD | Al Diaz ]

All hail the arrival of Florida’s Caesar, Gov. Ron DeSantis, as he descends from his chariot drawn by a herd of lobbyists.

“OK, Haversham, what’s on the agenda today?”

“There is much to do, my liege. First we have the traditional singing of ‘Horst-Wessel-Lied’ in the original German. By the way, you look great in your lederhosen.”

“Do you think so? Casey thinks it makes my butt look big.”

“Oh, not at all, your holiness! Not to take issue with Mrs. DeSantis, but you cut a rather dashing figure, if I may say so, although the jackboots may be just a bit over the top.”

“They were a gift from Alex Jones. But let’s get to work.”

“Very good, your royal highness. First we have a permitless carry problem.”

“What? I thought those go-fers in the Florida Legislature were going to pass permitless carry, which will allow every gomer, goober and goofball to carry guns in public.”

“That’s right on course, sir. Rather, it seems some people are running around openly displaying the Constitution of the United States in opposition to your weapons proposals and attempts to subvert free speech and academic freedom.”

“Can’t we just ban the U.S. Constitution? That darned thing is a pain in the keister. Rights, rights, rights! Jeez, I’m sick and tired of all this democracy claptrap. How can we have true freedom if all these stupid laws about equality and diversity and all the rest of this blithering keep getting in the way?”

“Oh, that reminds me, il duce. You have to be in St. Petersburg later today for the Burn a Book for America rally. We’re going to light up Toni Morrison’s ‘The Bluest Eye,’ followed by ‘Catcher In the Rye’ and everything James Baldwin ever wrote.”

“Do you think we can toss on a copy of the film ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?’ while we’re at it?”

“Absolutely, my sultan. And just in your honor, perhaps we can find a copy or two of The Emancipation Proclamation to torch. After all, this is Black History Month.”

“Great idea, Haversham! Now, how is our takeover of New College going? We got rid of that completely useless president, didn’t we?”

“You’ll be well pleased, my king. Patricia Okker was obviously completely unqualified. She only had degrees from Allegheny College, the University of Georgia and a Ph.D from the University of Illinois, not to mention decades of both classroom and administrative higher education experience managing multi-million dollar budgets. Totally in over her head. We found the perfect leader for New College — former House Speaker Richard Corcoran, who never met a lobbyist’s check he didn’t like.”

“Excellent! Why, he probably can’t even find the New College campus. Perfect choice.”

“As a matter of fact, your excellency, Mr. Corcoran is waiting outside to see you.”

“Oh? Is it time for my pedicure? I have a question. New College. It sounds so bland. Can’t we change the name?”

“We’re already on it, my czar. Your handpicked team of flunkies, factotums and bootlickers for the college’s board are on it. They recommended a new name — Wolf’s Lair University.”

“Now we’re getting somewhere! You know what they need down there? A football team. That ought to toughen those kids up. Can we get Vince Lombardi to be coach?”

“Alas, sir, Mr. Lombardi is dead. And it appears the only sports available at the school is the Wordle team.”

“No problem. Let’s just find somebody named Lombardi. Who is going to know? We can call them ‘The Fighting Heritage Foundation.’ What’s next?”

“It seems your efforts to whitewash Black history are meeting with some whining. People like Michael Eric Dyson, Eddie Glaude, Kimberle Crenshaw, Ta-Nehisi Coates and many others would like to talk to you about diluting the teaching of Black history in Florida schools.”

“Who are all these people anyway?”

“Apparently, they claim to be noted scholars in the field of Black history.”

“Well, there you go. What do they know? Don’t they realize I was sent here by God to do this job? I don’t have time to meet with them. I’m too busy. Why, I have to be in The Villages today for their annual Burning of the Witches Festival. I’m throwing out the first Wiccan.”

“Oh, just one last thing, my potentate. Harvard and Yale have called. They want their diplomas back.”