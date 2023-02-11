King Charles Has a ‘Much Easier Path’ to Reconciliation With Harry Than William

TL;DR:

A commentator says King Charles III has a “much easier path” to reconciling with Prince Harry compared to Prince William.

“He just has to be Charles, say ‘darling boy,’” the commentator said.

Meanwhile, it’s “quite different” for Prince William given Prince Harry’s portrayal of his older brother in Spare .

A commentator says a Prince Harry reconciliation will be “much easier” for King Charles III than Prince William . The monarch, who ascended the throne following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022, only has to be himself. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales’ road to reconciliation is “much different” after the Duke of Sussex’s Spare memoir.

Harry’s deeply personal memoir , Spare , has been out since Jan. 10, 2023, but Ingrid Seward, a royal expert and author of Prince Philip Revealed , doesn’t believe the estrangement’s going to disappear overnight.

“I think it’s going to take time,” the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine said of a reconciliation (via Newsweek ). “It’s a much easier path for Charles. He just has to be Charles, say ‘darling boy.’”

While some say Spare ’s made the royal family more relatable , according to Seward Harry’s record-breaking book is yet another wedge between him and William.

“For William, it’s quite different,” she said. “The whole book [ Spare ] just slags William off right the way through.”

Indeed Spare doesn’t reflect well on William with bombshell claims such as coming to blows and ongoing sibling rivalry .

Harry wants the royal family to apologize to Meghan Markle and to get King Charles and Prince William ‘back’

Amid his claim there’s been “no willingness to reconcile” on the royal family’s end, Harry has expressed his hope of patching things up with King Charles and William. The 38-year-old told journalist Tom Bradby in a Jan. 8 interview ahead of Spare ’s release he’d like his father and brother “back,” (via ITV ).

However, in a 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper that aired the same day in the U.S., Harry revealed he hasn’t been in recent contact with either the king or William.

Harry replied he didn’t “currently” text or speak to William before adding it had been “quite a while” since he’d spoken to King Charles (via CBS News ).

Prince Harry said ‘there’s a lot that can happen between now and then’ when asked about attending the coronation

Harry briefly discussed his father’s coronation with Bradby. Asked if he’d attend the May 6 ceremony were he invited, Harry didn’t say one or another if he’d go.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” Harry said in the Jan. 8 program. “But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Since then some commentators have said the “ball” Harry spoke of is actually in his — and Meghan’s — “court.” Katie Nicholl, the author of The New Royals , believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ultimately hold the decision-making power on whether or not to attend the coronation.