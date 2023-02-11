Wesley Chapel Shooting Leaves One Man Dead At Bruce B Downs, County Line Road

Breaking News From The Free Press

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday around 11 p.m., near the intersection of Bruce B. Downs Blvd. and County Line Rd. in Wesley Chapel.

Preliminary information indicates that two individuals had arranged to meet in a parking lot, when a third person approached them and the shooting began.

Deputies say a male was shot and is deceased.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat,” said Pasco Sheriff’s Office. “The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.”

