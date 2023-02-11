Column: Executive branch using DOJ to target free speech rights

Americans’ constitution right to freedom of speech has been the target of political agendas in recent years.

The First Amendment of the Constitution states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, or abridging the freedom of speech, or the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Any efforts to suppress the constitutional rights of any American is an abuse of political power and a form of political tyranny against Americans.

Today, it is not just political activists opposed to current political agendas who are the targets of U.S. Department of Justice intimidation and harassment. Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a document prohibiting DOJ employees from speaking directly to members of Congress. This order was obviously in response to at least 14 whistleblowers reaching out to members of Congress with concerns over what they see as an abuse of power.

On Oct. 4, 2021, Garland also issued an order directing the FBI to investigate “threats” at local school board meetings. This directive was in response to a request from the National School Boards Association that the DOJ investigate concerned parents who had voiced their displeasure with Loudon County, Virginia, school district policies at the district’s school board meetings. The letter equated the parents’ actions to “domestic terrorism and hate crimes.”

Parents have a fundamental right to control their children’s education and training. The U.S. Supreme Court case Pierce v. Society of Sisters upheld the right of parents to send their children to religious schools. The court stated: “The fundamental theory of liberty upon which all governments in this Union repose excluded any general power of the state to standardize its children. The child is not a mere creature of the state; those who nurture him and direct his destiny have the right and the high duty to recognize and prepare him for additional obligations. It is the prerogative of parents, not the state, to determine what children are taught about fundamental moral, religious, and philosophical issues.”

Students have the constitutional right to both freedom of speech and free exercise of religion. Schools can not force children to engage in anything that violates the student’s conscience or endorses messages they find unacceptable. Parents, not the government or schools, have the right to decide how and when to teach children about gender and sexuality and their moral or religious values.

Thomas Jefferson wrote: “The most sacred of the duties of government (is) to do equal and impartial justice to all its citizens.”

It is time for all Americans to wake up to the dangers they are potentially exposed to by opposing the double standards and current political policies and being the subject of DOJ threats and harassment.

We, the people, must demand our Department of Justice return to that central principle of American constitutionalism as it carries out its duties in the name of “Lady Liberty.”

Our demands must first start with the executive branch. We the people hire and fire at election time, so it is our duty and obligation to vote knowingly for those who support and uphold our constitution.

Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.