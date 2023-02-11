Letter: Biden's America may be strong, but ours isn't

Joe Biden’s America is strong. He has used his position to take advantage of the best America has to offer. His children went to private schools then on to the Ivy League. He has two multi-million-dollar homes. And he says he is on your side; it is always someone else who is causing your pain.

Even though the American people rejected him multiple times, the Democrats were able to con America by transforming him into a gentle grandfatherly moderate for the 2020 election. But he is no moderate; he is a puppet to the high bidder. And during the State of the Union, he promised more government and more spending which will ultimately cause you more pain.

Joe Biden’s America is an America led by the political establishment with the help of the bureaucracy, woke corporate elites and the leftist media who have little concern about our America. They are trying to transform America into their own woke utopian playground. Whether this is about money and power, to make them feel better about themselves or their anti-American ideology, this will result in the loss of the America Dream for you and your children — the loss of our liberty and the loss of our republic.

Patriotic America is growing weaker each and every day under the barrage of attacks from woke indoctrination of our children through schools and social media, the continued government spending which is adding to our indebtedness, and our fellow countrymen who are hypnotized by the goodies government has to offer.

As for Biden’s State of the Union speech, it was stale. He used the same misrepresented facts on the economy his administration has been using for months. He claims he inherited a poor economy, that his policies have spurred job creation and that he has reduced the budget deficit through his politics and fiscal restraint.

He used dog whistles to strike fear in his fellow Americans by claiming Social Security is under attack from Republicans, that Republicans plan to pass a bill banning all abortions, and that Republicans will hold the country hostage over the debt ceiling.

“Crazy” was a term Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders used to describe the left-wing cultural war. Her response to the State of the Union speech hit the mark. It was a powerfully worded speech, almost a plea for Americans to wake up to the craziest of the leftists. She said, “The choice is not between right and left but between normal and crazy.”

It is crazy that a new Disney cartoon is promoting division and hatred among children. It is crazy our representatives keep piling on the country’s obligations. It is crazy that the government won’t stop the flow of illegal immigrants and illegal drugs across our southern border. And it is crazy that a Chinese balloon flew across the country.

I see cracks in the State of the Union. Cracks created by the political establishment and their collaborators. We must fill these cracks for the sake of our America. The states and the people must step up and put the federal government in its place. Article V of the Constitution is an avenue to do just that.

MARC FORBES

Elizabeth City