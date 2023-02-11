'We got it done': Carver High boys basketball earns first share of league title since 2016

CARVER – One could argue it was the biggest game of the Carver High boys basketball team's season (up to this point).

Rival Rockland was on its way to town, aiming to secure the South Shore League Tobin Division crown outright and officially qualify for the upcoming state tournament with its 10th win.

The Crusaders, with their automatic tourney bid already stashed, sought to play spoiler as a win would reserve – at least – a slice of the league honor for themselves.

And for the first time since 2016, and the third time in program history, Carver's wire-to-wire 66-55 victory claimed the team a share of the league title. Rockland (9-7, 6-6) travels to Hull on Monday (at 6:30) for the chance to redeem the other half with a win.

“We were all excited for this game. All day in school, we couldn’t even focus. We were just so pumped," said Carver's junior point guard Tyler Lennox, who scored 17 points and tossed five assists in the win. "We came out, everyone played good. We got it done.”

Coming into play, Carver (11-7, 7-6) was exactly one week removed from its last game – a 57-46 road defeat to Mashpee – which stamped an ill-timed third consecutive loss. Friday was the perfect stage to snap the skid.

“This was huge for us. Last week was tough for us. Everyone was down on themselves,” said junior center JJ Grimes. “But to come back tonight – everyone played with high energy – and play how I know we can play in big games, especially that first half. That’s how we should be doing all year. And if we play like that, we can have a big run in the tournament.”

Grimes recorded 12 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 blocks and 4 steals as Carver rode a hot first quarter to eventually stretch its lead as much as 22 points in the fourth.

“We had a fantastic week of practice. We felt loose. We felt prepared for this game," Carver head coach Mark Showan said. "The way these guys came out tonight, I'm so proud of them.”

Lennox, who is also the quarterback on the football team, flung a go-route TD pass to Grimes for an open layup, then drilled a pull-up 3-pointer in transition on the next possession to cap a momentous five-point swing in the final seconds of the first quarter. Carver led 19-8 after the first eight minutes.

“That was all the quarterback right there,” the rebounder-turned-receiver Grimes grinned.

“Me and Ty have played together since learn-to-play," said Grimes. "We’ve known each since we came out of the womb, so we know we’re doing all the time – I know where he’s going to be, he knows where I’m going to be. We just have that connection.”

“He’s everything," Lennox said of Grimes. "He’s the heart and soul of this team. That kid, I can’t say enough about him.”

Lennox dished a pass to junior Robert Rooney (4 points) for an open layup, spurring Rockland to burn a timeout as Carver raced out to a 27-12 lead with 5:50 to go in the first half.

Lennox, ranked fifth in the South Shore League with 17 points per game entering Friday, launched a deep left-wing three on an assist from senior Charlie Condon as the Crusaders maintained a 42-26 lead at the 3:15 mark of the third.

“My coaches and teammates believe in me every night. That’s the biggest thing in being able to go out and do what I do,” Lennox said.

Carver built a 20-point lead, 49-29, with 20 seconds left in the third quarter as Condon stepped to the free throw line to cash in a free throw after a Rockland technical foul. Condon finished with a game-high 18 points.

“JJ had a great, all-around game. … He did everything. I think he played, basically, the whole game, too,” said Showan. “And Charlie – it was his best game, maybe of his high school career. He was just fantastic. He went super aggressive to the basket and really did all the ball-handling, which enabled us to get Lennox off the ball. And Tyler did a phenomenal job, too.”

The Lennox-Grimes-Condon connection has been growing all season long, Showan said.

“We’ve had ups and downs. But I think they’ve really come together and they’re coming together down the stretch, which is when it’s most important," Showan said. "All three of them were terrific tonight.”

Carver also got 9 points and 9 rebounds from junior Jameson Helms and 5 points from sophomore substitute Jack Balzarini.

The Crusaders, who started the season winners of seven of their first eight games, were ranked No. 16 in the MIAA's Division 4 power rankings that came out Friday morning. The win over Rockland, the No. 23 team in Division 3, was a pretty big get.

“Playing on your home court for a league title is a pretty damn good thing to have, especially when the other team doesn’t match your intensity,” said Rockland's longtime coach Fred Damon. “They’ve got skill and they work hard.”

Carver closes out the regular season with games against Cavalry Chapel (Feb. 14 on the road at 5:30 p.m.) and East Bridgewater (at home on Feb. 21 at 6:30). The Crusaders await the league-deciding Rockland at Hull matchup on Monday – Carver would win the Tobin Division outright with a Rockland loss – while they prepare for the state tournament for a second straight season.

“(First league title) since 2016?" Grimes said. "Yeah, that’s crazy. That was one of our goals, one of our expectations, coming into this year. We’re just doing what we expected to.”

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: 'We got it done': Carver High boys basketball earns first share of league title since 2016