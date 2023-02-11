Throwback to when the Milwaukee Bucks held LeBron James to single digits

The Milwaukee Bucks defense was on point in this game, holding LeBron James to just 8 points.

In registering 38,388 points to shatter the NBA's all-time scoring record previously held by Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, it's safe to say that LeBron James has not had very many scoring droughts. In fact, the last time he failed to score in double-figures in the regular season was on January 5, 2007, against the Milwaukee Bucks .

Not LeBron's night

LeBron is a naturally-gifted scorer. This much was clear when he debuted in the NBA back in 2003 by tallying 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists against the Sacramento Kings. Since then, it has been one scoring spree after another. That is until he met the Bucks in 2007.

On that fateful evening, James was held to just eight points on a 3-of-13 shooting night. He also had nine assists and five rebounds in a 95-86 victory that was saved by the 31 points and 16 rebounds of Drew Gooden.

After the game, LeBron admitted that shots he normally would make just weren't going in. Nevertheless, he was happy that his teammates picked up the scoring slack to help them come away with the win.

"Out of my 13 shots, probably 11 of them was good shots," James said. "I mean, 13 shots for me, and a win. Eight points, but we got a win. Anytime my teammates pick it up for me like that it's great to see."

Historical figure

LeBron's eight-point performance turned out to be the last time he's scored in single digits in the regular season. In scoring 38 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder last Tuesday, LeBron ran up his record streak of double-figure scoring games to a whopping 1,140. That horrendous game against the Bucks is also one of just the eight times in his incredible career that he's been held under 10 points.