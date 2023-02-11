Jadeja penalised for using 'soothing cream' without intimating umpires

Ravindra Jadeja has been docked 25% of his match fee and handed a demerit point for breaching Article 2.20 of ICC's code of conduct for players during the Nagpur Test against Australia. The clause relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.

The incident in question took place in the 46th over of day one of the Test, which India won by an innings and 132 runs on the third day, when Australia's first innings was on. He was seen applying a cream - a pain-relief ointment - on the index finger of his bowling hand. Images from the broadcast showed Jadeja taking a substance off Mohammed Siraj's hand and using it - but not putting it on the ball.

The Indian team management later said that the cream was for swelling on Jadeja's finger, but the same hadn't been communicated to the on-field umpires.

The match referee, Andy Pycroft, was satisfied with Jadeja's explanation that the cream had been used only for medical purposes and not used to alter the condition of the ball. He, however, charged Jadeja for breaching the spirit of the game under the code.

As for the demerit point, this was Jadeja's first offence in a 24-month period.

Jadeja was one of the heroes of India's win. He picked up five wickets in the first innings as Australia finished on 177. He followed it up with an innings of 70 as India got to 400 in their only innings, and then picked up two more wickets as Australia collapsed for 91 in their second innings. He was named the Player of the Match for the Test.