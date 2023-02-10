State of the Union 2023: Sinema calls GOP heckling at Biden address 'disturbing and sad'



S en. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) denounced Republicans’ boos and jeers at President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, calling the disruptions “beneath the dignity" of Congress.

"Everyone is raucous, and I was worried people were going to start throwing hot dogs and popcorn at each other," Sinema said during an event hosted by the Washington Post . "To be honest, I find it beneath the dignity of the United States Congress. And what I find most disturbing about it is the fact that it’s normalized."

Sinema’s comments come after a contentious joint session of Congress that resulted in several tense exchanges between Biden and rank-and-file Republicans who called out to the president from their chamber seats.

During one portion of his speech, Biden provoked Republicans by claiming some of them "want Medicare and Social Security to sunset every five years,” something House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) denies. The president's comment prompted the night's loudest outcry and a clear, single-word response from firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA): “Liar!”

However, Sinema also assigned blame to some Democrats, accusing them of joining in the public disruptions. Sinema announced in December she would leave the Democratic Party to become an independent, just one month after the midterm elections.

“Members of the Republican Party … engaged in behavior that I thought was not becoming of elected officials in our country, [but] there are also members of the Democratic Party who would hiss or chant as well,” Sinema told the outlet.

McCarthy later defended Republicans’ actions during the Tuesday address, arguing Biden was “trying to goad the members” and that “members are passionate about it.” Greene also justified her comments, rejecting criticism that she took Biden's "bait."

“I didn't take any bait,” Greene told CNN. “As a matter of fact, I got so many messages from people in my district and people across the country, it was like I won my election again. You know what? People are pissed off.”