Fox News i s set to brand host Greg Gutfeld as the "new king of late night" in a 15-second ad during Sunday's big game .

The spot will see the regular guests of Gutfeld! dressed in medieval garb, with Gutfeld himself adorned as king, according to a clip promoting the ad posted to social media.

Gutfeld's ad will be Fox News Channel's sole promotion for one of its linear programs. Still, at least three other Fox ads are set to make an appearance during Super Bowl coverage, including two promoting Fox Nation, according to a report.



The decision to highlight Gutfeld's 11:00 p.m. late-night show appears to display the network's desire to bring the show into the American mainstream, the report noted.

Marketing the host as the "new king of late night" reflects the show's ratings trouncing the likes of NBC's Tonight Show and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live .

Roughly 100 million viewers are set to watch Super Bowl LVII, according to the report.