H.S. Soccer: Abilene High girls fend off Lubbock Coronado, remain unbeaten in district

LUBBOCK – Laila Brown and Amaris Amaya each scored, while Trinity Escobedo made 13 saves as Abilene High edged Lubbock Coronado 2-1 in a District 4-5A girls soccer game Friday.

Justine Martinez assisted on Brown’s goal, while she and Marin Murray aided Amaya’s goal off a corner.

The Lady Eagles (9-1-1 overall, 5-0 district) scored the first two goals and went into halftime leading 2-1. Escobedo did the rest in preserving the victory over the Lady Mustangs (7-7-2, 2-2).

“It was a big team win for this group,” first-year AHS coach Tiffany Van Hoose said. “It took grit and determination for 80 minutes to come out with a victory. It was a very physical match. Coronado has some special midfield talent, and they were finding ways to showcase their skills against us.”

AHS hosts Lubbock-Cooper at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Wylie silences Lubbock High

Allie Allen scored three goals as Wylie beat Lubbock High 5-0 in a District 4-5A girls game at Sandifer Stadium.

Maly Wallem and Maci Hanson each had a goal for the Lady Bulldogs (5-8-3, 2-2). Sarah Williams had two assists and shared another with Hanson, while Teagan Brown and Kaylee Richardson had an assist each in the win over the Lady Westerners (4-9, 0-4).

“Great team win,” Wylie coach Maddie Martin said. “We are learning more about ourselves every day, and today things really clicked for us. It’s always good to see when the girls do things in the game that we talked about the day before in film and practice. We moved the ball really well and created a lot of chances, including eight covers and 16 shots on goal.”

Wylie plays Coronado at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sandifer Stadium.

Monterey eases past Cooper

Lubbock Monterey beat Cooper 8-2 in a District 4-5A game at the Shotwell Annex.

Kayla Dillon scored both goals for the Lady Cougars (1-11, 0-4) off passes for Lune Finch.

Lexi McWhorter had four saves for Cooper, and Yaretzi Martinez had two.

Monterey, 12-3-1 overall, improved to 3-1-1 in district.

The Lady Coogs play at Lubbock High on Tuesday.