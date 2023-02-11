Need a last-minute gift for Valentine's Day? Try these fancy chocolate shops

Do you still need to buy a gift for Valentine's Day? With just a few days to go before the romantic day, chocolates may be a great option, but don't wait too long, as some shops may run out of popular favorites or will prioritize those who have placed orders.

Here is a list of area chocolate shops with their biggest sellers. Happy Valentine's Day!

Matisse Chocolatier, Englewood

Chocolate-covered strawberries are aplenty at Matisse, which opened in 1994. You can walk in and choose what is available or order a day before to ensure you get what you like. Hurry though as the chocolate-covered strawberries, their most popular item for Valentine's Day, sells out fast.

POPULAR ITEM : Big and juicy strawberries covered in chocolate are $6 each. Also popular are chocolate-covered apples, oranges and bananas at $2.50 per piece.

MORE : For other choices, visit Matisse's website at https://www.getfreshchocolate.com/shop/ , or in person between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Valentine's Day; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

GO : 260 Grande Ave., 201-568-2288, https://www.getfreshchocolate.com/ .

Bromilow's, Woodland Park

Bromilow's will take walk-ins as well as orders, which must be placed online. Hurry if you want chocolate-covered strawberries, as they go fast.

MOST POPULAR : Chocolate-covered strawberries are the most popular at $21 for 12 ounces and $42 for 24 ounces. Orders can be placed at https://www.bromilow.com/shop/ . Their edible arrangements, made of fruit and chocolate to look look like a flower arrangement, is also popular.

MORE : Walk in or pick up your order on Valentine's Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

GO : 350 Rifle Camp Rd., 973-684-1496, https://www.bromilow.com/

Enjou Chocolat, Morristown

Enjou Chocolat also lists chocolate-covered strawberries at the top of the popular list, but its red velvet heart boxes sell out the fastest

MOST POPULAR: Velvet heart chocolate boxes sell for $39.95 a pound and include an assortment of chocolates, caramels, nuts, fruits and truffles. The boxes can be customized. The edible heart box with foiled hearts is also very popular and can be filled with milk, dark, or white chocolates. These edible boxes sell for $24.95, $39.95, or $75.95 depending on the size.

MORE : Pre-orders are highly recommended but walk-ins are welcome during their extended hours on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Valentine's Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GO : 8 DeHart St, 973-993-9090, https://www.enjouchocolat.com/

Royce Chocolate, Edgewater

Royce Chocolate sells chocolates, cookies and other favorites, but its most popular is the Bright Red Collection.

MOST POPULAR : The Bright Red Collection, which sells for $89.95, is delicately wrapped in red and includes 80 pieces of chocolate and cookies in flavors that include coffee, chocolate, pure chocolate, caramel milk, baton cookies, hazel cacao cookies, chocolate wafers, and more. Other Royce favorites include the "Sweet Season" collection, which contains 31 pieces of chocolate and is gift-wrapped for $59.99.

MORE : Order online at https://roycechocolate.com/ and pick up in-store or walk in on Valentine's Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

GO : 595 River Rd Suite 852, 201-945-5200, https://roycechocolate.com/

Meyers House of Sweets, Wyckoff

The sweet shop opened in 1904 and while it offers lots of choices, chocolate-covered strawberries are its biggest seller for Valentine's Day.

MOST POPULAR : The chocolate-covered strawberries are sold by the pound for $27 or individually from $2 to $6 depending on size and weight. Also popular are the breakable hearts filled with an array of boxed candy including M&M's and gummies for $8.99 to $14.99 depending on size.

MORE : Meyers House of Sweets recommends you place a larger order 24 hours in advance. They are accepting walk-ins, phone and online orders. Hours on Valentine's Day are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and regular business hours are Monday to Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

GO : 637 Wyckoff Ave., 201-848-8200, https://www.meyershosnj.com/

Village Sweets, Lafayette

Valentine's Day is the busiest season for Village Sweets, a chocolate shop and much more.

MOST POPULAR : The Belgium chocolate-covered strawberries are the most popular item and can be ordered until Saturday for Tuesday pickup. They also cover strawberries in milk or dark chocolate at $22.99 a pound. The pre-filled Belgium chocolate heart boxes range from $2.99 to $29.99.

MORE : Placing an order is recommended but you can also just walk in on Valentine's Day or before during the extended business hours. From Feb. 10 to Feb 14 the shop is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GO : The Shoppes at Lafayette, 75 Route 15, 973-579-2203, https://villagesweets.net/

The Chocolate Goat, Lafayette

This is the place to find Neuhaus Belgium chocolates, sold for $37 for half a pound.

MOST POPULAR : Its signature chocolate treat in the shape of a goat is very popular for Valentine's Day and beyond. The bite-sized chocolate goats cost $13.95 per half a pound or $27.50 for a full pound. There's also a 7-ounce-shaped goat for $12.50.

MORE : Place your order over the phone or walk in. (Online orders are not advised.) Stop by during normal business hours Tuesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or during extended hours on Valentine's Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GO : 103 Rt. 15, 973-300-5553 , https://www.chocolategoat.com/

J. Emanuel Chocolatier, Chester

This chocolatier first opened in 1997 and for Valentine's Day is known for its chocolate-covered strawberries and heart boxes filled with truffles.

MOST POPULAR : The chocolate-covered strawberries go fast at $29.50 per pound, as do the heart boxes filled with chocolates that range from $27 to $50. Also available for Valentine's Day are the 1-pound heart-shaped box of chocolates for $52.

MORE : Don't order online, just call and place your order by phone or stop in to shop during normal business hours Tuesday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GO : 461B Main St., 908-955-7591, https://jemanuel.com/

The Chocolate Shoppe, Long Valley

The Chocolate Shoppe has been celebrating Valentine's Day since 1980 with its signature chocolate-covered strawberries, cherries, sea-salt caramels, and apples.

MOST POPULAR: Chocolate-covered fruits and caramels are the most popular and sell from $29.95 to $33.95 per pound. The 1-pound heart boxes filled with chocolates are also a favorite at $38.50. The Chocolate Shoppe also sells other assorted gift boxes ranging from $18.50 to $63.95.

MORE : Visit the shop during normal business hours Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

GO : 62 E Mill Rd., 908-867-2000, https://www.chocolatenj.com/ .

Vesta Chocolate, Montclair

Vesta has lots of treats to choose from for yourself or loved ones this Valentine's Day.

MOST POPULAR: The Ti Amo bonbons collection comes in packages of six for $25 and 12 for $45. Other popular treats include the limited edition single-origin Chinola passion fruit liqueur bonbons starting at $25, a six-pack sea salt chocolate chip cookies at $21, and a four-pack cacao sea salt brownie at $27.

MORE : They are currently taking walk-ins and orders for Valentine's Day treats Tuesday to Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GO : 598 Valley Rd Ste. 2, 973-860-7136, vestachocolate.com

Chocolate Fantasia, Lyndhurst

Chocolate Fantasia, like most smart chocolate shops, also sells the popular chocolate-covered strawberries along with many other favorites.

MOST POPULAR: Along with the strawberries, which sell for $26 a pound, Fantasia sells caramel apples for $9.95 each as well as the traditional heart-shaped boxes filled with treats.

MORE : Place your order over the phone in advance or walk in on Valentine's Day. The shop is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Valentine's Day from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

GO : 137 Ridge Rd., 201-935-8723

Genevieve's Home Made Chocolates, Garfield

Here you will find lots of goodies dipped in chocolate, including strawberries, pretzels, nonpareils, truffles and more at this shop, which has been around since 1944.

MOST POPULAR : The family-owned business said its chocolate-covered strawberries and truffles are very popular and sell for $26 per pound. The pretzels and nonpareils cost $21 a pound and heart boxes filled with assorted chocolates range from $14 to $300 depending on the size of the box and level of fanciness.

MORE : Call or walk in to place an order during business hours Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

GO : 174 Ray St., 973-233-5149, https://www.genevieveschocolates.com/

Zigarelli Chocolates, East Hanover

The family-owned business opened in 1965 and sells lots of Valentine's Day favorites.

MOST POPULAR: The shop's list of its most popular items includes 3-inch chocolate message hearts, an assortment box of pretzels, nonpareils, and edible arrangements and of course, chocolate-covered strawberries that sell for $29 a pound. Other small treats include heart dishes starting at $5 and chocolate kisses at $3.50 each.

MORE: All fruit orders must be placed by Sunday. Walk-ins are also welcomed, but fruit items will not be available without an order. The shop is open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

GO: 34 Deforest Ave., 973-428-0000, https://www.zigarellichocolates.com/

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Need a last-minute gift for Valentine's Day? Try these fancy chocolate shops