Man accused in fatal Glen Rock hit-and-run must turn over license, passport

The Paterson man accused of killing an 83-year-old Hawthorne woman in a hit-and-run in Glen Rock will have to surrender his license and passport as a condition of being released.

David Romero is accused of leaving Angelina Sanzari for dead after hitting her with his Honda CRV as she crossed Lincoln Avenue on the morning of Jan. 30.

Romero was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death, endangering an injured victim, and hindering his own apprehension, prosecutors said, as well as multiple summonses related to the crash.

The Paterson resident appeared in Bergen County Superior Court on Thursday before Judge James Sattely for his detention hearing. Romero will be subject to home detention but will not be electronically monitored as he awaits his next hearing on March 9.

Bergen County newsBergen County basketball team cancels rest of season after brawl involving players, fans

Romero is not allowed to leave his home except to come to court, to meet with his attorney, to meet with pretrial services, church services at 10 a.m. on Sundays and for any medical appointments.

"In the house means in the house," Sattely said.

Sattely said if Romero breaks the conditions, he can be charged with violating the release and could have his release revoked.

Romero must appear for all his scheduled court appearances and report weekly for pretrial services. Sattely said if Romero were to get his job back, he would have to have his attorney file a leave request.

Court documents said Romero was pulled over by police near the crash site two days after the hit-and-run when they spotted his vehicle, sporting front-end damage and what appeared to be remnants of human hair in the damage. When questioned, Romero told police he had hit a deer and had his windshield replaced, according to the documents.

He admitted striking Sanzari and fleeing after questioning at police headquarters, police say in an affidavit of probable cause filed with Glen Rock Municipal Court.