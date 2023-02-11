Open in App
Dunnellon, FL
Florida Man Arrested For November “Cold-Blooded” Murder Has 21 Prior Convictions

By Jake Grissom,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064XEn_0kk0NdUC00 Brian Keron Welcome, 42 (MCSO)

A Florida man who was arrested on Thursday and charged with homicide for the murder of a man in November 2022 had 21 prior convictions, according to authorities.

Deputies say that Brian Keron Welcome, 42, was arrested in relation to the murder of 41-year-old Eric Daugherty on Nov. 18, 2022, at a Dunnellon, Florida home.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says that Welcome had 21 previous felony convictions.

Through an investigation, deputies learned that Welcome, who goes by the nickname “Rockafeller” was at the Dunnellon home at the time of the murder and shot Daugherty unprovoked.

Witnesses told deputies that Welcome was sitting at a table in the home’s living room while Daugherty was sleeping on a couch nearby when Welcome “suddenly stood up” without any provocation and “shot the victim.”

Deputies say that witnesses also described the shooting as “cold-blooded.”

Welcome is being charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

