Dayton, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 hospitalized following crash on I-70 EB

By WHIO Staff,

5 days ago
A person was transported to a local hospital following a crash on Interstate 70 eastbound Saturday overnight.

Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, Englewood Police, and Butler Township Medics were dispatched to Interstate 70 eastbound near Dayton International Airport Access Road at around 2:35 a.m. after reports of a crash, dispatchers for the highway patrol told News Center 7.

The driver crashed their sedan into the median wall and injured themself, dispatchers informed. The person was transported to a local hospital for further care.

Troopers closed all eastbound lanes from Dayton International Airport Access Road to Interstate 75/Interstate 70 intersection for approximately an hour and a half, dispatchers confirmed. During this time, crews treated the patient and towed the damaged car from the highway.

Troopers reopened the highway at around 4:05 a.m., dispatchers said.

The Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol led the investigation into the crash.

