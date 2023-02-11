1 hospitalized following crash on I-70 EB

Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, Englewood Police, and Butler Township Medics were dispatched to Interstate 70 eastbound near Dayton International Airport Access Road at around 2:35 a.m. after reports of a crash, dispatchers for the highway patrol told News Center 7.
The driver crashed their sedan into the median wall and injured themself, dispatchers informed. The person was transported to a local hospital for further care.
Troopers closed all eastbound lanes from Dayton International Airport Access Road to Interstate 75/Interstate 70 intersection for approximately an hour and a half, dispatchers confirmed. During this time, crews treated the patient and towed the damaged car from the highway.
Troopers reopened the highway at around 4:05 a.m., dispatchers said.
The Dayton post of Ohio State Highway Patrol led the investigation into the crash.
