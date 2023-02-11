Two Wareham graduates made it to the NFL. Now they are coming home to inspire others.

Wareham’s past and current connections to the NFL will come together this week during “A Night to Remember,” presented by Wareham High School and Simply You Productions to benefit the Wareham High School Booster Club.

Former San Diego Charger Stephen Cooper always took pride in his journey from Wareham to the NFL.

He’s returning to his hometown on Thursday night to give a motivational speech at his alma mater.

“We talked 20 years ago about doing something one day,” said Dave Harrison, who coached Cooper in football for three years at Wareham High. “We said, ‘This is going to happen sooner or later.’”

STEPHEN COOPER 'I wanted to be the best'

Cooper’s speech will be focused on discovering who you are and what your purpose can be. This is the first of a four-part series featuring different guest speakers.

“I just know how much he loved Wareham and he wanted to make it from Wareham,” Harrison said. “He could have gone to other places but he didn’t. He was very driven internally and he wasn’t one to show it off.

“For Stephen, it was all within. He had a burning desire to be the best he could be and make it. He had the focus and he worked for it.”

A look at Cooper’s playing days

Cooper directed Wareham football to its best regular season record (10-0) in school in 1995 and helped the Vikings capture the Super Bowl title as a junior. A 1997 Wareham High graduate, Cooper was a two-time All-American and two-time Atlantic-10 Defensive Player of the Year at the University of Maine, finishing his college career with 374 tackles, 57 tackles for loss, seven interceptions and 25 sacks. Cooper was signed by the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2003. He spent all nine seasons of his NFL career in San Diego and finished with 503 tackles, 9.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and eight interceptions. “So few have made it to the NFL (from the area), I think he’s still pretty well known,” Harrison said.

NFL journey just beginning for Onujiogu

Cooper will be joined by 2016 Wareham High graduate Joshua Onujiogu, who was signed last year as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks. Onujiogu made his NFL debut as outside linebacker for the Seahawks on Nov. 5, 2022 and recorded three tackles against the Arizona Cardinals. Onujiogu, who is currently on the active roster for Seattle, played college football for Framingham State (228 tackles, 36 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries) after a successful career at Wareham as a two-way player. In addition to scoring 13 touchdowns on offense, he averaged 10 tackles per game at outside linebacker this senior year, earning South Coast Conference All-Star honors and a spot on the Standard-Times Defensive Super Team . He was also Wareham’s Otto Graham nominee.

If you plan to go …

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16

Where: Wareham High School

Cost: Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

More information: Contact Dave Harrison at 508-564-3042.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Two Wareham graduates made it to the NFL. Now they are coming home to inspire others.