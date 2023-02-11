Australia slump to heavy defeat inside three days as India wrap up first Test

Nathan Lyon is bowled by Mohammed Shami of India during day three in Nagpur.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 31st five-wicket haul and sent Australia crashing to an embarrassing three-day defeat in the first Test against India on Saturday. Ashwin had five for 37 in 12 overs as India won by an innings and 132 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Australia were bowled out for 91 in 32.3 overs that lasted just beyond a single session after lunch on day three, their lowest total ever in India. Steve Smith top-scored with 25 not out, facing 51 deliveries. Only three other batters reached double figures. Ravindra Jadeja picked up two for 27, while Axar Patel finished with a wicket too.

“It feels amazing to come back after five months and score runs, take wickets, and give your 100%,” said Jadeja after being named player of the match. “I bat at a crucial position and try not to change many things. While bowling, I was trying to keep it at the stumps so that the batsmen make mistakes.”

Trailing by 223 runs, Australia got off to a shocking start before the entire innings collapsed. Ashwin partnered Mohammed Shami with the new ball and struck immediately. Usman Khawaja (5) was caught at slip going for an expansive cover drive. David Warner (10) survived a dropped catch at slip, but was trapped lbw soon after. In between, Jadeja trapped Marnus Labuschagne (17) lbw. Two overs later, Ashwin did the same to Matt Renshaw (2) as Australia collapsed to 42 for four.

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking the wicket of Pat Cummins. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Smith provided some resistance from one end, but Ashwin was unstoppable. Peter Handscomb (6) was out next, also lbw. Alex Carey (10) tried to reverse sweep his way out of trouble but inevitably fell to Ashwin, out lbw again, as the off-spinner completed his haul.

Ashwin left the attack but Australia’s troubles did not end. Pat Cummins (1) was caught behind off Jadeja, while Todd Murphy (2) was caught off Patel to make it 75 for eight. Shami (two for 13) bowled Nathan Lyon (8) to delay tea by another 30 minutes. Jadeja did bowl Smith off a no-ball, so the match continued for another seven deliveries, until Scott Boland (0) was out lbw to Shami to end Australia’s misery.

“Playing the spinners was always going to be hard work,” said Cummins. “The wicket spun [in the first innings] but wasn’t unplayable. We should have scored 100 more runs [then]. A couple [of] batsmen did get starts, but they needed to score big.”

Jadeja was later fined 25% of his match fees and given one demerit point for breaching the ICC’s code of conduct during the Test. The incident occurred on day one, when the spinner was caught applying an ointment on the index finger of his bowling hand.

As seen on the televised broadcast, he took the ointment from teammate Mohammed Siraj and applied it to his finger without permission from the on-field umpires. Jadeja later admitted the offence in a post-day’s play hearing with the match referee Andy Pycroft, who was satisfied that the applied cream was not used to alter the condition of the ball. The one demerit point will stay on Jadeja’s disciplinary record for 24 months. Two or more demerit points in this period can lead to suspensions.