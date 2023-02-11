Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Cody Longo death: Days of Our Lives star found dead aged 34

By Annabel Nugent,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0561fH_0kk0AoNE00

Days of Our Lives star Cody Longo has died, aged 34.

The actor was best known for his 2011 role as Nicholas “Nikki” Alamain on the NBC daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives . His death was confirmed by his representative.

Longo was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday (8 February), according to TMZ .

His wife, Stephanie Clark, reportedly called police to check on Longo at home while she was at work at a local dance studio.

Speaking about Longo’s death, Clark said in a statement that “Cody was our whole world”.

As per Variety , the statement continued: “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

In addition to Days of Our Lives , Longo is known for his recurring roles on ABC Family’s gymnastics drama Make It or Break It , Nashville , and Hollywood Heights on Nick at Nite.

In the latter, Longo starred as Eddie Duran for 78 episodes.

Longo was arrested for domestic assault in 2020. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour assault charge in 2021 after he was charged with the sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl.

The actor appeared as a guest star on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Nathan Culver, and played Jo Danville’s son Tyler Josephson in two episodes of CSI: New York .

Longo is survived by his wife and three children.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here .

If you are a child and you need help because something has happened to you, you can call the NSPCC free of charge on 0800 1111. You can also call the NSPCC if you are an adult and you are worried about a child, on 0808 800 5000. The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac) offers support for adults on 0808 801 0331.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State
Famed Hollywood Actor Dies Suddenly At 34
Austin, TX5 days ago
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Austin, TX5 days ago
Most Popular
Husband Drives Back Home To Give Wife A Goodbye Kiss
Springboro, OH1 day ago
"NYPD Blue" Star Dies Tragically in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
When the cops came knocking at her door, a woman found out that her husband of 40 years had a secret identity
Brooklyn, NY10 hours ago
Dave Hollis Dies at 47
Austin, TX2 days ago
Young & Restless Bungle: A Fatal Flaw in Jack’s Scheme Leaves Diane’s Fate in the Hands of Her Enemies
Genoa City, WI29 days ago
Freddie Prinze: A Closer Look at the Tragic Death of TV's "Chico and the Man" Star
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Singer Christina Grimmie was shot to death. Now, her family supports others impacted by gun violence
Orlando, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy