Pastor column: Doing it the Lord’s way

At the end of Super Bowl XLI, Coach Tony Dungy was riding on the shoulders of his players, pointing to the sky, after the Colts win, 29-17, over the Chicago Bears.

Coach Dungy used his nationally televised platform to give glory to God during the post-game interview. CBS announcer Jim Nantz asked Dungy to comment on the significance of being the first African American head coach to win a Super Bowl. “I’m proud to be representing African American coaches,” Dungy said. “More than anything and I’ve said it before [Chicago coach] Lovie Smith and I are not only the first two African Americans, but Christian coaches, showing that you can win doing it the Lord’s way. And we’re more proud of that.”

To hear Dungy give a testimony of his personal faith in Jesus Christ came as no surprise to those who know him best.

“Tony Dungy is going to be the same way all the time, win or lose,” Colts chaplain Ken Johnson said. “God is going to get glory in all situations and He always will with Tony.”

As disciples of Jesus, we’re called to come to Him, and then we’re called to go for Christ. First, Jesus says, “Come to me … and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28). Then He says, “Go and make disciples of all nations” (Matthew 28:19). Whether you go across the ocean or just across the street, you’re to go and give a testimony of your personal faith in Jesus Christ.

In the Sermon on the Mount Jesus first describes what people are like when they have come to the Lord and He has changed their lives. Then He goes on to describe how those who come to Him are to go into the world to influence it for good and the gospel as salt and light (Matthew 5:3-16).

Salt and light both work by penetration. Salt goes into food to flavor it or preserve it. Light goes into darkness to dispel it. But if salt stays in the shaker or lights aren’t turned on, they serve no purpose.

Having a right relationship with Jesus compels us to go into the world around us and share that the Lord Jesus is personal, present, powerful and a promise-keeper. He can and will make a difference by cleansing our past, consecrating our present, and clarifying our future. Having a right relationship stirs us to share the right message!

Do you have a right relationship with Jesus? Are you getting out of the salt shaker? Is your light turned on? Coach Dungy was given a “divine opportunity” and he spread the salt and turned on the light! Lord, strengthen me for the divine opportunities You put before me each day — turn on the light and get me out of the saltshaker. Amen.

Rev. J. Patrick Street is the lead pastor of Redeemer Church in Marion. He can be reached at coachpatstreet@gmail.com.