Art Beat: 'Beyond Binary' explores gender, self outside confining labels

For those that proudly champion the concept of cisnormativity — say, for example, those that hide their identities behind masks while protesting the presence of a drag queen at a public library reading under the pretext of “protecting children” — an art exhibition called “Beyond Binary” might be a source of discomfort. Awww.

But for those with a bit less narrowmindedness, the artistic sentiments of those that refuse to be labeled and put inside a box is not scary, or intimidating, or a threat to their befuddled sense of masculinity.

In a statement prepared by Kathleen Hancock, the director of the Grimshaw-Gudewicz Art Gallery, a question is posed. “Doesn't all creative expression embody aspects of our sense of self?”

She continues to note that the call for submissions was intentionally broad and that expressions of the self may or may not explicitly include ideas about gender.

Eight artists, working in a wide range of media, each stepped up and presented work that is uniquely personal, and they are unafraid to color outside of the lines, speaking both figuratively and metaphorically.

Photographer Ren Aguiar presents a septette of images collectively titled “A Rainbow of Emotions,” each reverberating with a differing central hue. One is a photograph of an androgynous figure in a white tank top and gray boxers embracing themself against a purplish background.

Another of Aguiar’s photos feature the same individual biting into an ice cream cone, which seems to be holding an odd pink substance that may be ice cream or perhaps it’s the ginger that accompanies a plate of sushi, or a folded slice of bologna. The message might be a simple one: things are not always what they seem.

In Demetri Bouras’s “Waltz,” with its limited palette of black, white, gray and blue, features the visage of a sunglassed figure afloat in something akin to a bank of clouds. By distorting his photographs in a rather disconcerting way, Bouras seemingly offers up an answer of sorts, even if it is through a layer of obfuscation.

Madeline Leahy’s roughly rendered painting “Capitalism Breaks My Heart, Drink?” features the four first words of the title written across in black, chocolate brown and a dirty yellow. Smaller but near to the primary text, painted in pale gray against black, is the question: DRINK?

Elsewhere on the surface are what appears to be falling red flower petals and something that looks a bit like a stoplight, on which all three lights are yellow, perhaps a warning to proceed with caution. There is a sense of the nihilist in the work, but it’s a nihilism that is tempered with a grudging acceptance. Capitalism breaks my heart, but WTF…wanna drink?

Samantha Jade exhibits a series of terse watercolor illustrations that directly address questions of gender identity in a simple and eloquent way. “Comfort” depicts a pink brassiere and a pair of panties in contrast to a unisex sleeveless shirt and a pair of blue boxers. In the center, a line is elegantly written that reads: “I’ve traded your emotional comfortability for my own.”

A number of unwearable (or at least not comfortably wearable) garments by Virginia Mahoney line the walls of the gallery. Constructed of sheer fabrics, food net, and hundreds of pointy bits of metal wire, they are exquisitely formed. All have text sewn into the cloth, establishing a litany of painful words visited upon those who fail to follow the binary playbook.

On a garment of soft pastel colors, this is but a short list of the words that have replaced the scarlet letter: DISGUISE, DESPISE, SQUASH, SMOTHER, HIDE, DESTROY, FORBID…

Kate Frazer-Rego’s wall-mounted fabric works and small sculptures consider the term binary in somewhat different ways. Her “Skywoman” nods to comic book heroes, with their secret identities and superpowers and sidekicks. Her “Kink,” with faux-black leather, steel studs, whip lashes and not-so-subtle sexual innuendo suggests that another side of one’s identity might be something just a little less “vanilla” than what one presents to the world.

A series of four connected images by Kate Korra, oil and embroidery on canvas, are bright, playful and loaded with witty wordplay, meant to conjure up old Renaissance Masters and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The four, arranged two by two, are called “Micro Angel Ohhh,” “Leotard Doe,” “Raffle I Will,” and “Do Not Tell Lowe.”

Mary Dondero’s small paintings, sparsely embedded with glass beads, are among the most intriguing works in the exhibition. Although non-objective, they are sensual in their use of color, texture and gesture. If it is possible to be subtle and sublime at the same time, Dondero has done it. At the dance where everyone else boldly demands attention, it's the beauty of the wallflower that is the most seductive.

“Beyond Binary” is on display at the Grimshaw-Gudewicz Art Gallery, Bristol Community College, 777 Elsbree St., Fall River, until April 6.

