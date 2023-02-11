Cape blood bank in need of Type O-negative donations. Here's where to donate.

HYANNIS — Cape Cod Healthcare is hosting several blood drives this month to address an "urgent need" for Type O-negative blood.

"Both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital have had a high volume of patient use recently, with not as many O-Negative donors donating at the blood drives," Lisa Connors, Cape Cod Healthcare spokesperson said in an email. "The hospitals need to maintain a certain inventory level of O-Negative units as they can be transfused to any patient during an emergency."

Though all blood types are needed regularly, a shortage of Type O-negative exists. Type O-negative blood can be transfused to patients of any blood type, Jonathan DeCoste, senior blood donor recruiter at Cape Cod Healthcare, said in the statement.

"

Past coverage:Blood shortages on Cape Cod reflect nationwide issue, calls for 'urgent need' in donations

To make an appointment, visit www.capecodhealth.org/give-Blood.

Donations can also be made at the Nicholas G. Xiarhos Blood Donor Center at Cape Cod Hospital. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 508-862-5663.

There are multiple blood drives scheduled in the Cape area:

Saturday, Feb. 11

22 Mid-Tech Drive, West Yarmouth

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

✱

Sunday, Feb. 12

22 Mid-Tech Drive, West Yarmouth

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

701 Airline Road, Brewster

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

323 Orleans Road, North Chatham

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

162 Main St., Orleans

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

631 Harwich Road, Brewster

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

99 Eldredge Park Way, Orleans

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 24

Falmouth Hospital (Burwell Conference Room)

100 Ter Heun Drive, Falmouth

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 27

270 Gifford St., Falmouth

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Barnstable Police Department Community Blood Drive

1200 Phinneys Lane, Hyannis

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact Rasheek Tabassum Mujib at rmujib@capecodonline.com.

Stay connected with Cape Cod news, sports, restaurants and breaking news.Download our free app.