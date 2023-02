Tropical Weather-Pacific for Saturday, February 11, 2023

Eastern Pacific:

There is no Eastern Pacific tropical discussion at this time.

Western Pacific:

West Pacific hurricane season has come to a close

Barring any out-of-season tropical development, this is the last tropical West Pacific update until the start of the 2023 West Pacific basin hurricane season on May 1.

Southern Pacific:

No new information for this time period.

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather