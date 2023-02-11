N.C. Cooperative Extension: Steps for beginning your spring garden

February may feel like a time that we are disconnected from our gardens. However, there is a decent amount that can be done in your garden and landscape to prepare it for the upcoming growing season.

February is a great time to prune certain plants. Trees and shrubs that bloom in the summer are best pruned this time of year, along with several evergreen shrubs and ornamental grasses. Plants that fall in this list include crape myrtles, butterfly bush, roses, nandina, boxwood, and pampas grass. It is important to know when your trees and shrubs bloom, so you can be sure to prune at the appropriate time. Early spring bloomers should not be pruned in the spring, stick to summer flowering shrubs.

Late winter pruning is a great way to get out and be in the yard and do something productive. As soon as we get a warmish day here or there, it seems like everyone is itching to get outside, but because of the likelihood that it will probably get cold again, it’s not a good idea to try to plant anything outside yet.

However, pruning is a great way to get outside and do some yard work while taking an informal survey to see what areas of your landscape will need attention when it warms up. Often it is easier to see flaws in your hardscapes — like walkways and edging — when the stunning beauty of your landscape isn’t drawing the eye like it does in the spring and summer.

You can also start preparing for your spring vegetable garden in February. Starting seeds at home can be a daunting task, but seed starting setups are rather easy to put together and don’t require too much space.

Recycled food containers and an LED grow lightbulb make a great start to an at-home germination chamber. A regular strawberry or rotisserie chicken container with soil in it would make a great starting container for seeds. LED grow lightbulbs can be put directly into a regular lamp. These bulbs are $20-$30 and can be found at several big box stores or online.

Once you have the light bulb and your containers, you can plant your seeds and keep the humidity up. This could save you a little bit of money when you plant your garden in the spring. Growing your own transplants is much cheaper then buying them. Seeds you might consider starting soon include pepper and tomatoes.

Late winter is a great time of year to map out and plan what and where you are going to plant your garden. When doing this though, make sure you keep in mind that a lot of your shade trees do not have their leaves this time of year, so you might pick out a spot that you think is nice and sunny, but it might actually be a bit shaded.

Planning your garden is a great thing to do in the winter though, because like pruning, you can scratch the itch of working outside that avid gardeners start to feel once we get a warm day or two.

If you have any questions about what plants you can prune in winter, starting vegetable seeds inside, or garden planning, please contact Grace Atkins at the Pasquotank Cooperative Extension at 252-338-3954.

Grace Manzer Atkins is a horticulture agent with the Pasquotank Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.