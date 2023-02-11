Open in App
Mendocino County, CA
kymkemp.com

In the Emerald Triangle as Animal Shelters Are Reaching Capacity, Euthanizing Animals Looms as Terrible but Possible Option

By Sarah Reith,

5 days ago
Economic woes are hitting shelter animals hard, as would-be adopters struggle with rising costs, housing insecurity, and the difficulty of finding affordable veterinary care. The...
