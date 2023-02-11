Change location
Mendocino County, CA
kymkemp.com
In the Emerald Triangle as Animal Shelters Are Reaching Capacity, Euthanizing Animals Looms as Terrible but Possible Option
By Sarah Reith,5 days ago
Economic woes are hitting shelter animals hard, as would-be adopters struggle with rising costs, housing insecurity, and the difficulty of finding affordable veterinary care. The...
