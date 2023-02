Watch live as rescue efforts continue in Turkey after earthquake death toll exceeds 24,000

Watch live as rescue efforts continue in Turkey after this week’s devastating earthquake.

Across southern Turkey and northwest Syria , the death toll has now exceeded 24,000, and hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless with their houses destroyed in the middle of winter.

Emergency services have continued to look for survivors since the 7.8-magnitude tremor struck on Monday, 6 February.

Several people were pulled from rubble in Turkey on Friday, four days after the earthquake struck.

Recip Tayyip Erdogan, who is standing for re-election in May, has been criticised by opponents for the response to the earthquake.

The Turkish president has said authorities should have reacted faster to Monday’s events.

“Although we have the largest search and rescue team in the world right now, it is a reality that search efforts are not as fast as we wanted them to be,” he added.

