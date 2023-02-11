Open in App
Honolulu, HI
KHON2

Hawaii softball opens 2023 season with two wins

By Christian Shimabuku,

5 days ago
The University of Hawaii softball team opened its 2023 season with wins over Utah Tech and Saint Mary’s at the Paradise Classic at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Friday night.

In the first game, Hawaii edged Utah Tech 2-1 as Brianna Lopez tossed a complete game, scattering four hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Offensively, a two-RBI triple by Haley Johnson in the bottom of the sixth inning was the difference.

In the second game, Hawaii topped Saint Mary’s 5-3.

In her first collegiate start, Key-annah Campbell-Pua earned the victory with a complete game, while home runs by Rachel Sabourin, Mya’Liah Bethea and Izabella Martinez sparked the ‘Bows offensively.

Hawaii will face both the Trailblazers and Gaels again in a Saturday doubleheader, starting with Utah Tech at 3:30 p.m.

