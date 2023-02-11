Open in App
Alaska State
See more from this location?
The Free Press - TFP

Biden Admin Eyes $2 Billion Green Energy Loan For Tesla Co-Founder’s New Firm

By Maria Hernandez,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJOS8_0kjzb0K900 TFP File Photo

Redwood Materials, a U.S-based battery materials company founded by Tesla co-founder J.B. Straubel, has received conditional approval for a $2 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for domestic battery cell production.

The DOE’s Advanced Technology Vehicle Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla develop its signature Model Y, is funding the loan, according to Bloomberg.

The program’s lending limit shot up to $55 billion by President Joe Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), nearly four times its previous level.

In the news: US Shoots Down “High-Altitude” Object In American Airspace Off The Coast Of Alaska

“DOE’s support for this project represents a critical milestone in the United States’ commitment to establishing a domestic battery supply chain rooted in manufacturing and American innovation,” Redwood Materials said in a press release. “By localizing this critical supply chain and producing anode and cathode components at a gigafactory-scale in the US for the first time, Redwood is addressing perhaps the most important supply chain need in electrification and ensuring that the United States can deliver on its clean energy and sustainable transportation plans.”

The funding is “milestone-based” and will be delivered in several parts as the company hits construction and manufacturing goals, according to Redwood Materials.

The company anticipates that the project will create roughly 3,400 construction jobs and 1,600 full-time jobs, according to its press release. By producing battery materials at a “gigafactory scale” the company will be able to produce enough materials for more than one million electric vehicles per year.

“This is a super-exciting moment,” Straubel told Bloomberg. “It is the very tangible beginning of a U.S. supply chain for battery materials, and we’ll be ramping that up for quite a long time to come.

In the news Ronde Barber Honored To Go Into The Hall Of Fame As A Buc

Tax credits for battery manufacturers are a key component of the IRA, allowing battery makers to recoup roughly 35% of the cost of battery production, so long as it met the requirements to be considered made in America. Several automakers, both foreign and domestic, have announced or expanded multibillion-dollar factories for battery production in the U.S. after the legislation was passed.

In part, these requirements were intended to reduce U.S. dependence on China for lithium and other materials used in electric vehicles, a sector that China dominates.

However, this aggressive rash of new investment nearly quadrupled the projected cost of the tax credits, from the Congressional Budget Office’s initial estimate that the program would cost roughly $30.6 billion over the next 10 years. Private analysts now anticipate that the program will cost roughly $136 billion over the next 10 years, although the cost might increase as new projects are announced, according to Axios.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Florida Man Arrested For Meth And Fentanyl After Spontaneously Telling Deputy He Had Dope
Chiefland, FL1 day ago
Biden Admin Rejects Ohio’s Request For Disaster Aid After Toxic Train Derailment
East Palestine, OH8 hours ago
VIDEO: Footage Of Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect In Valrico Released
Valrico, FL2 days ago
The Biggest Takeaways From Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
Florida Woman Claims Her Share Of $494 Million Mega Millions Jackpot
Bonita Springs, FL1 day ago
Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Player Claims $1 Million Win On 500X The Cash
Jacksonville, FL13 hours ago
Riverview Martial Arts Instructor Charged 4 Times On Child Molestation Crimes
Riverview, FL8 hours ago
VIDEO: The Moment When U-Haul Driver Mows Down People In New York City
New York City, NY3 days ago
VIDEO: Florida Mom Arrested After Her 9-Year-Old Child Messes Up During Driver’s Training
New Port Richey, FL15 hours ago
Philadelphia Man Arrested After Breaking Into Florida Fire Station, Ransacking Post-Super Bowl
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Construction Completed At Tiger Wood’s PopStroke In Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL1 day ago
All Methed Up: Winter Haven Couple Arrested With 9 Guns And 39 Grams Of Meth
Winter Haven, FL8 hours ago
Missouri Man Dies After Snorkeling In Florida
Key Largo, FL11 hours ago
21-Year-Old Construction Worker Falls To His Death At Sarasota Construction Site
Sarasota, FL13 hours ago
Polk County Sheriff’s Office Needs Your Help In Identifying Fort Meade Golf Cart Thief
Fort Meade, FL15 hours ago
3-Year-Old Boy Dies In Florida After Shooting Himself With Handgun
Deland, FL1 day ago
Florida Amber Alert 8-Month-Old Paradise Levy Canceld, Child Is Safe
Orange Park, FL4 hours ago
Something Big Is Coming To ZooTampa At Lowry Park!
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Missing-Endangered Woman Last Seen In Dade City Found Safe
Dade City, FL2 days ago
Florida State Corrections Officer’s 3-Year-Old Son Finds Father’s Gun, Fatally Shoots Himself
Deland, FL6 hours ago
City Of Tampa Utilities Warning Residents About Possible Door-To-Door Scam
Tampa, FL11 hours ago
13-Year-Old Girl Missing In Winter Haven, Found Safe
Winter Haven, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy