The Monroe News

Detective who aided Monroe's Devin Kachar receives Michigan State Police Valor Award

By Suzanne Nolan Wisler, The Monroe News,

5 days ago

The Michigan State Police detective who came to the aid of another detective, who grew up in Monroe, when he was shot has received a Valor Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QBGw_0kjzaynL00

Detective Trooper David Tasker was recognized by the MSP with the force’s highest recognition for his efforts to help Detective Sgt. Devin Kachar on Sept. 27.

“The Valor Award is only awarded in exceptional circumstances, when a member risks their life in performing a hazardous duty so extraordinary that the exposure to peril is above and beyond the call of duty. The last Valor Award was given posthumously to Trooper Kevin Marshall in 2003 and last awarded to a living member in 1958,” MSP said.

Tasker was honored Feb. 8, along with several other state police employees who were given other awards.

Kachar, a 10-year veteran of the Michigan State Police, grew up in Monroe.

According to the MSP, Tasker was assigned to the Second District’s Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team with Kachar, and they were conducting surveillance during a drug investigation in Detroit in the overnight hours Sept. 27 when Kachar was ambushed, shot and severely injured.

“The shots came from an unknown elevated location, while Kachar was on the ground," a state police news release said. "With zero hesitation, Tasker rushed to help, knowingly placing himself in danger, even while the shooter was still a threat.

"Tasker came out from a position of cover to retrieve Kachar, who had sustained life-threatening injuries that prevented him from getting to safety under his own power. Once Tasker had secured him, he immediately loaded him into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest hospital.

"While leaving the scene, Tasker surveyed the area and noticed the shades moving from the possible shooting suspect’s apartment, which he was able to later convey to detectives investigating the shooting.

"Thanks in part to this information, the suspects were arrested within seven hours of the shooting.

"But more importantly, due to the quick and brave actions of Tasker, his team member survived and continues his recovery today.”

In December, Kachar returned home to Monroe County. Officials said he has a long road to recovery. His family held a dinner benefit in January to help with medical expenses.

Kachar’s family declined to comment on his current condition.

The criminal cases against the two defendants are proceeding. Andrae Scott Jr., 28, of Detroit is charged with assault with intent to murder, delivery or manufacture of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance, and two counts of felony firearm. A competency hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24 in 36th District Court in Detroit, according to online court records.

Robin K. Hall, a 23-year-old woman from Detroit pleaded guilty Jan. 30 in Wayne County Circuit Court to one count of being an accessory after the fact to a felony. A second count of lying to a police officer is to be dismissed when she is sentenced March 9, according to online court records.

Monroe News news editor David Panian contributed to this report.

