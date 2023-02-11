Unemployment in Monroe County up a bit in December but down for the year

Unemployment in Monroe County fell last year compared to 2021, even as the rate went up a little as 2022 drew to a close.

For 2022, Monroe County’s unemployment rate was 4.7%, an improvement from 6% in 2021, the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget said in releasing preliminary annual data. Statewide, unemployment improved from 5.9% in 2021 to 4.3% in 2022.

The monthly jobless rate rose from 4% in November to 4.2% in December, according to the state. The change was similar to the statewide change, which saw unemployment rise from 3.5% in November to 3.8% in December.

“Regional labor markets demonstrated employment and workforce reductions during December,” Wayne Rourke, labor market information director of the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, said in a news release. “However, preliminary annual average jobless rates declined markedly over the year.”

Monroe County’s workforce totaled 73,532 in December, down from 73,928 in November, according to state data. There were 70,411 counted as employed in December, down from 70,979 in November, and 3,121 unemployed, down from 2,949.

Regional jobless rates in the state ranged from 3 to 7.7% in December, the state reported. Unemployment rate advances ranged from 0.1 to 1.5 percentage points, with a median increase of four-tenths of a percentage point. The largest over-the-month increase occurred in the Northeast Lower Michigan region. The Ann Arbor metropolitan statistical area was the only Michigan region to exhibit a reduction in its jobless rate over the month, ticking down by 0.1 percentage point.

Washtenaw County was the only one of Monroe County’s neighboring Michigan counties that saw an improvement in its jobless rate in December, going from 3.1% to 3%, according to state data. Lenawee County nudged up from 3.9% in November to 4.1% in December, and Wayne County rose from 3.7% to 4%.

Eighty-one Michigan counties displayed unemployment rate gains during December, with a median increase of 0.7 percentage point. Sixty-seven Michigan counties demonstrated jobless rate advances over the year.

According to the monthly survey of employers, Michigan not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment receded by 26,000, or 0.6%, since November. Sectors with the largest numerical decreases in jobs included government, which was down 9,000; leisure and hospitality, also down 9,000; and construction, down 8,000.

At a glance

The state of Michigan released the following unemployment rates for area counties in December:

Lenawee County: 4.1% from 3.9%

Monroe County: 4.2% from 4%

Washtenaw County: 3% from 3.1%

Wayne County: 4% from 3.7%

SOURCE: Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget