Crash kills one, ejects survivor into canal in front of Xavier University

New Orleans ( WGNO ) — A car speeding northbound on Washington Avenue, toward Carrollton Avenue, missed a curve and plowed into a concrete barrier that borders a drainage canal in front of Xavier University, according to NOPD investigators. The accident happened just before midnight, Friday (Feb. 10).

Investigators said there were three men in the car at the time of the crash, and the impact killed one man who died inside the car, injured another, and caused the third man to be ejected from the car and into the canal. That man was rescued, but the NOPD did not know who pulled him out.

Both of the survivors were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A preliminary survey of the accident by investigators showed no sign that the car’s driver had tried to brake before the car hit the barrier. Washington Avenue makes a sharp curve in that spot, where other cars have crashed in the past.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, led by NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis.

The identities of the three men have not been released.

