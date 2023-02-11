Open in App
Shelby County, OH
WHIO Dayton

79-year-old wife allegedly stabbed by husband in Shelby Co., initial reports say

By WHIO Staff,

5 days ago
A 79-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed by her husband in Shelby County late Friday night.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a stabbing at around 11:45 p.m., dispatchers at the sheriff’s office told News Center 7. Dispatchers were unable to confirm the location; however, initial traffic across emergency scanners placed the stabbing at Schenk Road.

A 79-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed by her husband who suffered from dementia, according to emergency scanners. She sustained three wounds to the neck, one to the cheek, few to the chest, and three defense wounds to the right hand.

She was transported to Wilson Medical Hospital for treatment, according to emergency scanners.

Approximately three hours after the initial call, at around 2:55 a.m., a CareFlight unit was called to Wilson Memorial Hospital to transfer the woman to Miami Valley Hospital, according to emergency scanners.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch released limited information stating that a press release would be released soon explaining the stabbing in further detail.

News Center 7 will update this story as it develops and more information is released.

Comments / 0
