Argentina to host pre-World Cup training camp in Paris next month

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Argentina plan to bring all their players together for a short pre-World Cup training camp in Paris next month as they begin preparations for the tournament later in the year, coach Michael Cheika said.

The squad would be based at Stade Francais’ training facilities from March 13-15. Most of Argentina’s players are based at clubs in Europe and a second get together is planned for April, he added.

Australia-based Cheika, who has been in Buenos Aires finalising plans for the World Cup, said he had already been to see the club coaches of all his players across Europe last month and was “staying connected with all players individually”.

“We will have a great team building process in what will be the Rugby Championship, with four games. Two great meetings in Argentina against New Zealand in Mendoza and then against South Africa at Velez Sarsfield,” Cheika added in a statement released by the Argentina Rugby Union on Saturday.

“I can't wait to play these matches. Everyone is going to enjoy this year of the World Cup because we will arrive as a team that is properly prepared.”

At the World Cup in France, Argentina compete in Pool D, starting against England in Marseille on Sept. 9 and then taking on Samoa, Chile and Japan in the opening round.

Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Mark Potter

