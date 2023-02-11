Open in App
Apple Valley, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Area Roundup: Apple Valley boys basketball keeps rolling, tops Katella to reach Div. 5AA quarterfinals

By Jose Quintero, Victorville Daily Press,

5 days ago
The Apple Valley boys basketball team is on one of the best runs in program history.

Pushing Hesperia to the limit during a Jan. 31 matchup, led to the Sun Devils beating Burroughs two days later to punch a ticket to the CIF-Southern Section Division 5AA playoffs.

The Sun Devils find themselves in the quarterfinals following Friday night’s 81-62 victory over Katella at home.

Prior to this year, Apple Valley hadn’t won a playoff game since the 2009-10 season, when the team won two games in the postseason.

Michael Dominguez led the way with 24 points, seven rebounds and five steals in the victory.

Asah Wyche added 19 points, seven steals and five rebounds, while James Rodriguez added 14 points and six steals.

Through two playoff games, Rodriguez has scored 31 points, while Dominguez has racked up 38 points.

In Apple Valley’s 90-point output against Calvary Baptist in the first round, it was Dustin Reynolds that led the team with 22 points.

The Sun Devils (17-11) are back in action Tuesday, back on the road against Lynwood, another high-octane offense. Lynwood, the top seed in the division, beat La Quinta 102-49 on Friday and has scored 209 points over two playoff games.

A. Valley 15 22 28 16 — 81

Katella 9 18 16 20 — 62

Adelanto 53, Redondo Union 48

At Adelanto, the Saints got off to a slow start Friday night and rallied back from a 12-point deficit in the second round of the Div. 2A playoffs.

Adelanto was held to just five points in the first quarter, and returned the favor by holding Redondo Union to six points in the fourth quarter.

The Saints picked up their first lead of the game with about three minutes to play and never looked back.

“We started making some shots, and that allowed our press to get set,” Adelanto head coach Kimo Brown said. “We were held to five points in the first quarter because we weren’t able to make shots, so our press wasn’t able to get set. But once that happened, and we were able to rattle their guards, we were able to speed the game up.

“We have had some good playoffs wins in the past but this was my favorite. This is a big upset.”

Redondo Union entered ranked No. 7 in the division, while Adelanto is at No. 12.

Kenyon Crittenden led the way with 20 points, Jordan Malveaux scored 12 points, and King Allah and Joshua Mayers each added eight points.

Adelanto (24-4) on the road Tuesday in Canoga Park against AGBU, which beat Pasadena 45-44.

Adelanto 5 18 17 13 — 53

R. Union 17 12 13 6 — 48

Hesperia 63, Santa Monica 50

At Santa Monica, Xavier Figueroa drained five three-pointers Friday night to help lead the Scorpions to the quarterfinals of the Div. 3AA playoffs.

Figueroa led the team with 21 points, to go along with five rebounds and three steals. Mark Jones scored 17 points with seven assists and five rebounds, and Jessie Martinez had a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Hesperia (20-10) is back on the road Tuesday against St.Pius/St.Matthias, the No. 1 seed in the division which beat Canyon 79-43.

Hesperia Christian 70, Desert Hot Springs 59

At Desert Hot Springs, the Patriots are heading to the quarterfinals of the Div. 5A playoffs.

Jared Bragg led the way with 28 points, Arlan Koester added 19 points and Cody New followed right behind with 16 points.

Hesperia Christian (14-6) is back home Tuesday against No. 1 seeded Blair, which beat Oak Grove 85-24

