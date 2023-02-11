Editorial: DMV not at fault, but public remains in the dark

A Jan. 21 editorial unfairly criticized the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles and incorrectly reported how it responded to requests by The Daily Reflector for crash reports — but the editorial accurately reflected how the public is routinely denied easy access to these records as required by law.

The editorial said that DMV denied the newspaper’s request to provide reports on 22 fatal crashes that occurred in Pitt County in 2022. In fact, the agency referred the paper to a form on its website where reports can be requested.

A spokesman said the agency is dedicated to transparency. Indeed, it provided more than 166,000 crash reports to people who asked for them in the most recent fiscal year, he said.

Additionally, crash reports held by the DMV are not governed by state public record laws, they are regulated by the Federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act (or DPPA) and North Carolina General Statute 20-43.1. Those laws require the DMV to redact information on the reports and require it to closely guard their release.

So, contrary to what the editorial said, the DMV is following the law, even when it requires the public to fill out a form to get a report and pay $5.50 for each one it requests.

Legal though it may be, that reality stymies the ability of The Daily Reflector and the general public to easily and inexpensively access and review public crash reports, access that is required by General Statute 132, the state public record law.

The law in the case of crash reports, however, only governs the law enforcement agencies that compile them, according to attorney Amanda Martin, an expert who works with the N.C. Press Association on public records issues.

The Greenville Police Department currently complies with GS 132. Members of the public can search the department’s online database by date, name and other perimeters and find a generally complete accounting of crashes in the city.

The State Highway Patrol provided a similar service up until January 2022. The site maintained by the Department of Public Safety is no longer accessible, and the Highway Patrol has referred all crash report inquiries from the Reflector to the Department of Motor Vehicles, which is not a law enforcement agency but does ultimately collect all the records.

The DMV form required to access reports asks the public to provide the name of the driver, date of the crash and other information that isn’t available to people who simply want to review crash reports from a given time period, and the cost is prohibitive.

The price to access reports for the 22 known fatal crashes in 2022 would be $121. It should not cost that much to learn about safety issues on public streets and highways. lt shouldn’t cost anything.

Martin said GS 132 and another statute, NCGS 20-166.1, require law enforcement agencies to make records available for review, even in person at the local station. The public has right of inspection under the law, and The Daily Reflector used to visit the patrol office on a regular basis to review reports until they were put online.

That the Highway Patrol and some other public law enforcement agencies are now denying the public the right to review reports in person, or even online, is a point of significant legal disagreement, Martin said.

Meanwhile, as we said in the editorial on Jan. 21, the public remains largely in the dark when it comes to knowing crash details and what they say about safety on our streets and highways.